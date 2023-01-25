The Beshear-Coleman administration is, and always will be, education first. Education is the key to unlocking transformational change for all Kentuckians. Education breaks cycles of poverty and creates new cycles of success. Education is how we prepare our workforce for the jobs of the future. Education is how Kentucky competes in a global economy.

In the past three years, private companies have invested a record $21 billion in our state. This will create more than 40,000 new, good-paying jobs, and we must have a workforce that is up to the challenge.

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman

