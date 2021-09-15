When the Kentucky State University football team travels to Nashville to face off with the Tennessee State University Tigers at the John Merritt Classic on Saturday, they will unknowingly face their own history. Because while former Tennessee Titans running back and Tigers Head Coach Eddie George is all the rave, the classic’s namesake is not only a Kentuckian and Kentucky State alumnus, he is Tennessee State’s greatest coach of all time.
Not many people have likely spent much time in Falmouth. Today, the population hardly nears 3,000. But 100 years ago, before the confluence of its bordering Licking River twice flooded, more than 11,000 lived there.
In 1926, John Ayers Merritt was born in Falmouth. His parents, Bradley Merritt, a stonemason, and schoolteacher Eva Grace Ayers Merritt couldn’t have possibly known that their second son would become one of the city and Commonwealth’s most famous, and one of the nation’s most winningest college football coaches ever.
Educated locally in the city’s one-room Black grade school, segregation forced the Merritts to send John to live with his aunt in Louisville where there were opportunities for Black secondary instruction. The move made Merritt eligible to attend Central High School where as a ninth-grader, he was introduced to the possibility of playing football by his physics teacher. Merritt successfully juggled playing offensive guard on the football team by day with hauling garbage after school and games before graduating in 1943.
Like his cousin, future Norfolk State University president Harrison Wilson Jr., Merritt headed to the U.S. Navy for service in World War II. His discharge in 1946, combined with a football scholarship allowed him to return to the gridiron, this time at Frankfort’s Kentucky State College.
Both cousins would make athletic history on “The Hill” under the leadership of President Rufus B. Atwood. Wilson — the grandfather of NFL quarterback Russell Wilson — in basketball, and Merritt as an offensive guard on the Thorobreds football team. It was during his career at K-State that the hulking Merritt was given the apropos nickname “Big John,” a descriptor that followed him throughout his life.
Following his graduation from KSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1950, Merritt earned a master’s degree from the University of Kentucky in 1952 and went to work as the head football coach of the segregated Versailles High School in Woodford County.
His college coaching career began in 1953 as the head football coach at Mississippi’s Jackson State College. His 10-year stint there boasted 63 wins, 37 losses and five ties including winning the 1962 Orange Blossom Classic and the school's first Black College National Championship.
The following year, Merritt began his legendary career at Tennessee A&I State College in Nashville. Merritt’s signature cigar smoking was as recognizable as his domination of every room he entered was evident. Merritt boasted 21 consecutive winning seasons, including four undefeated seasons, six national championships and four Black college football titles.
Merritt, with the aid of an excellent staff of assistant coaches, including Joe Gilliam Sr. and Alvin Coleman, became nationally renowned for not only his wins but also for his relationship with his players. The more he won, the more players he sent to the NFL, a roster of more than 200 which includes “Jefferson Street” Joe Gilliam of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Richard Dent of the Chicago Bears, Ed “Too Tall” Jones of the Dallas Cowboys, and Claude Humphrey of the Philadelphia Eagles.
But Merritt always downplayed these victories, attributing his successes to “the good Lord,” and remaining focused on his role in his players' lives both on and off the field. His players were students, and in no small measure because of him, they would also become college graduates.
“A black kid doesn’t understand how to win just for the sake of winning. He has to have a reason to win,” Merritt once said.
At least a generation of Tennessee State students can recall his famous endearment, “Baby," which pronounced the love he had for all students, even those not under his headship. Merritt's ability to keep his staff intact across two schools and over vast periods cannot be overstated.
“He had a unique way of getting someone to go that extra mile,” recalled Coleman. “He would urge you and challenge you and you found yourself making contributions to the program that you never would’ve expected you were capable of doing.”
Coleman and Gilliam shared in almost every one of Merritt’s 232 victories throughout his 31-year career. From 1963 until 1983, when illness forced his resignation, Merritt amassed a record of 172-33-7 at TSU and 232-65-11 overall.
Merritt, who coined the phrase “quicker than a hiccup,” referred to the football practice field as “holy ground,” and once said he had a player who was so fast he could turn the light off and be in bed before the room got dark, died only a month later at age 57 on Dec. 15, 1983 after a long illness.
Merritt was always aware of the importance, even if mostly symbolic, of his teams. “Football gives a lot of black people hope. They want to win and be successful, so when we do win, it gives them a lot of pride.
“That’s important.”
No matter who wins Saturday's game, Merritt, Black colleges, and their football, won't lose.
Crystal A. deGregory, Ph.D., is a research fellow at the Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation and was the founding director of Kentucky State’s Atwood Institute for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal. She can be reached at c.a.degregory@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.