As a decades-long Frankfort resident, I’m voting for the 22nd time for a representative to the U.S. House from Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District.
I voted for a U.S. representative the first time at age 18 in 1958, when Kentucky was the first state to give 18-year-olds the vote.
In 1958 I voted for the candidate who my parents advised me would best represent our family and Kentucky’s old 2nd District. We were ordinary rural small-town folks of modest means, but to whom education, economic progress and the safety and welfare of the country and its citizens were important.
We wanted a representative who was of and for the people, understood that he served by the will of the people, and was truthful and honest. We helped send the to-be-famous William H. Natcher back to Washington for his second term.
Little has changed in what I want in a representative. So I have voted in the Nov. 3 election for Josh Hicks, who recognizes that the district needs a representative who will work to ensure that, however the Supreme Court rules on Obamacare, people can still get affordable medical insurance covering preexisting conditions; one who will work to require Medicare to bargain with drug companies for cheaper prescriptions; one who will work to defeat the two epidemics ravaging Kentucky: the coronavirus and opioid addiction; and one who will work to help Kentucky and its businesses and industries and the ordinary folks who work in them recover from the ongoing economic recession.
Hicks promises to be unlike the incumbent, “Andy” Barr, who appears to be more of, for and by big banks, insurance companies and pharmaceutical houses than for our district’s ordinary folks. He’s voted to kill Obamacare a dozen or more times. And he has dishonestly described Josh Hicks in his campaign advertising, apparently so afraid for his reelection chances that he has stooped to outrageous lies about his challenger.
I believe the promises made by Josh Hicks, who is much like I was as a young man — an ordinary guy who is doing OK, and worked hard to get there. He grew up on a farm doing real farm work, toiled in construction, honorably served in the U.S. Marines, was a small-town policeman, worked his way through college and by all accounts is good at his chosen profession — lawyering. It’s a background unlike that of Andy Barr, who grew up quite well-to-do in Lexington and whose work has been pretty much all in politics.
Many — maybe most — 6th District voters don’t know, but might not be surprised, that Andy Barr isn't plain old Andy Barr. Andy Barr is alias for Garland Hale Barr IV, which brings to mind Thurston Howell III.
Thurston Howell III was, of course, the clueless-about-ordinary-folks millionaire stranded with others — mostly ordinary folks — on "Gilligan's Island" in the old TV show of that name. During the show's run, there was an episode in which an election was held to choose the cast-a-ways’ leader.
Thurston Howell III, who famously said the following, decided he’d run for the office:
"An election! That's wonderful! I'll spend millions on my campaign."
And "The masses are so easily amused, aren't they?"
And "No one can pull the wool over my eyes. Cashmere, maybe, but wool, never."
Yes, Thurston Howell III does remind me of Garland Hale Barr IV. And vice versa. Barr’s cluelessness about ordinary folks is another reason that in voting early by mail for a 6th District representative, as an ordinary old man I cast my ballot for an extraordinary young man to whom I can relate: Josh Hicks.
Joseph Burgess, of Frankfort, is a native of a western Kentucky farming-coal mining community and is twice-retired from careers in public- and private-sector media/public relations and marketing communications and in secondary-school teaching, which came after he worked his way through college, mostly in construction jobs. He was a Vietnam-era Navy officer. He can be emailed at jwburgess638@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.