After 25 years of service, in 2000 I retired from state government. Like tens of thousands of Kentuckians who spent decades in public service, every month I depend on the pension I earned to support me in my retirement years. Retirees like me, and thousands of state employees who will retire in the future, have a personal stake in the health of Kentucky’s public pension funds. And with unfunded liabilities in the tens of billions of dollars, we have much to worry about!

That’s why I was so disappointed to learn that Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd had to take himself off a lawsuit that is very important to me and every Kentuckian who is counting on a state pension for their retirement security. This is a big case about whether Kentucky’s pension funds were properly invested. Why was Shepherd required to recuse from this important case, whose aim was to recover hundreds of millions of dollars that would have filled some of that pension hole to the benefit of state retirees like me?

Lucy Richardson

The reason is because a prominent Lexington attorney, Barbara Edelman, had the courage to come forward in May with a sworn statement that publicly called out Shepherd for violating two Kentucky statutes, “the Code of Judicial Conduct, the Rules of Civil Procedure and Evidence, and basic principles of Due Process;" for posting on his own re-election campaign website a news article reporting on his refusal to dismiss a “high profile” case against “Wall Street money managers” who allegedly “caused Kentucky Retirement Systems to gamble as much as $1.5 billion on risky hedge fund investments;” for granting a motion that had not even been filed yet, “based entirely on Judge Shepherd’s own internet searches, in which he ‘gathered’ ... scores of documents from websites of all descriptions, reviewed them in chambers, drew incorrect inferences from them, judicially noticed those incorrect inferences as ‘facts,’ and ordered summary judgment based on those ‘facts,’ all without no prior notice to” Edelman’s client,  and giving “no opportunity for” her client “to learn about his independent fact-gathering, and no opportunity to object to the highly unusual sua sponte proceeding, or to correct the incorrect inferences.”

And that’s just the half of it. Each and every state retiree should read the entirety of Edelman’s sworn statement, including this part: “Shepherd's campaign website, which includes a prominent link for campaign donations on the same page, also features an inflammatory news article about this pending litigation, which a reasonable observer would view as a commitment to a particular result and which would raise a serious question about Judge Shepherd's ability to be impartial.” For that reason, Edelman wrote, she was making an extraordinary request “for the designation of a special judge to replace Shepherd.”

As a retiree, I may not agree with Edelman’s client’s position in this lawsuit, but that’s beside the point. As an attorney, I can tell you that requests like these do not happen every day, not least because it takes a great deal of courage for an attorney to publicly call out a judge for engaging in misconduct. When they do, they go to the chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court. Eight days after Edelman filed her affidavit, Chief Justice John Minton wrote that he was going to give Shepherd an opportunity to explain himself, ordering that the issue be sent to “the Franklin Circuit Court with direction to Shepherd to review Edelman’s affidavit “as a motion to recuse and either grant or deny their request. If the motion is denied, a copy of Shepherd’s order shall be certified by the Franklin Circuit Court Clerk to the Chief Justice, who will then review the affidavit as a request for disqualification.”

Just three days later, Shepherd threw in the towel. In a short order that was issued late on a Friday before the Memorial Day weekend, Shepherd did not even try to defend himself against Edelman’s charges of misconduct. The best he could do was to complain that “many of the allegations of the Affidavit are incorrect or taken out of context,” but he did not make any effort to explain how Edelman’s charges were wrong. Then he wrote that “the best course” would be “to recuse, so that the complete focus of the lawsuit will remain on the merits of the claims and defenses of the parties.”  

But here’s the thing: Judges have a duty to stay on a case, and a desire to avoid controversy or public scrutiny is not a legitimate basis for recusal. If Shepherd truly believed that he did nothing wrong, he had a duty to stand his ground and defend himself. If he had the same courage of his convictions that Edelman had, he would have defended himself. But he didn’t. He folded. 

In the end, Shepherd had to fire himself from this important case because the writing was on the wall: If he didn’t do it himself, the chief justice likely would do it for him. How humiliating for Shepherd, who after 15 years in the job ought to know better than to break the rules in all the ways that Edelman’s sworn statement proved that he did.  

And what about the rest of us, the tens of thousands of retirees and state workers who are depending on our public pension funds for our retirement security? Shepherd failed us. And voters deserve to know about it before we vote, in November, whether or not to give him another eight years in office.

Lucy Richardson, of Frankfort, graduated from the University of Kentucky with honors. She is also a graduate of the University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law, J. D. Cum laude; and has served as attorney for the Cabinet for Human Resources, special assistant attorney general and deputy general counsel at the Justice Cabinet. She can be emailed at designingwoman2@aol.com

