The Franklin Circuit Court ruled last week that the Kentucky State University Foundation is a public agency and subject to the requirements of the open records law.
The undisputed victor in the case, The State Journal, was hauled into court by the foundation in 2021, after it received a decision from the Kentucky Attorney General affirming its right of access to foundation records.
As an “arm of KSU [that exists solely] for the purpose of fundraising and support of KSU’s students, faculty, programs and mission,” the court opined, the foundation is accountable to the public through its records.
This affirms a 1992 Kentucky Supreme Court opinion that reached the same result and that the foundation had spent decades trying to evade.
“If the principal (KSU) is subject to the Open Records Act,” Judge Phillip Shepherd reasoned, “then the agent (KSU Foundation) must also be subject to the Open Records Act.”
Were it otherwise, the court continued, “the plain requirements of the Open Records Act would be ridiculously easy to circumvent, the stewardship of funds held in trust for a public university would be shielded from public scrutiny, and the purpose of the Open Records Act would be completely thwarted.”
Today’s opinion concludes an open records dispute that began amidst the 2021 financial crisis and resulting controversy associated with former KSU President Christopher Brown.
In May 2021, State Journal reporter Austin Horn requested records related to payments made to a then-president Brown for a two-year period, “payments made for the purposes of parties celebrating” Brown’s birthday, and records “reflecting payments of more than $1,500 made to any entity or individual[.]”
The State Journal relied on the 1992 opinion involving the same parties — the KSU Foundation and the State Journal — as well as subsequent legal authority affirming that opinion in the strongest possible terms, in asserting its right of access to foundation records.
The foundation nevertheless denied Horn’s request, claiming that it “is not a public agency as defined by [the open records law.]” It’s chief argument was, in essence, that in the years following the Kentucky Supreme Court’s 1992 opinion, it retrofitted the foundation — moving it off campus and reconstituting its board of directors, for example — to avoid the application of the statute as construed in by the Supreme Court.
Representing the State Journal, Dinsmore & Shohl attorneys Jeremy Rogers and Suzanne Marino persuaded the Franklin Circuit Court that the KSU Foundation “exists to further the mission of KSU, and to implement policies that support KSU, its students and programs. It has no other reason for existence. So long as the KSU Foundation has the primary purpose of supporting KSU, and it holds and distributes its funds for the sole benefit of KSU, it must be ‘an agency thereof’ for purposes of the Open Records Act.”
The court rejected the KSU Foundation’s transparent attempt to have it both ways by publicly holding itself out as a fundraising arm of the university while quietly trying to legally distance itself from the university.
“Support of KSU and its mission is the sole reason for the Foundation’s existence. Its operations are inextricably intertwined with the University. As the Kentucky Supreme Court noted in the [Cape Publications, Inc. v.] University of Louisville Foundation case, [t]he public has a legitimate interest in the functions of the Foundation. [T]he Foundation and the University essentially act as one and the same, and that the Foundation was established, created, and wholly controlled by the University. As a public institution that receives taxpayer dollars, the public certainly has an interest in the operation and administration of the University.”
This is a clear victory for open government in Kentucky made possible, in part, through the efforts of Kentucky Open Government Coalition directors Austin Horn and Jeremy Rogers, and the courage and commitment of the State Journal.
Shepherd concluded his opinion by ordering the KSU Foundation to produce records responsive to Horn’s original request within 10 days.
Will the KSU Foundation squander more public funds on an appeal of the Franklin Circuit Court’s well-reasoned opinion — an opinion based on unassailable legal precedent and salutary public policy aimed at securing public trust — to the appellate courts?
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.