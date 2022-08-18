The Franklin Circuit Court ruled last week that the Kentucky State University Foundation is a public agency and subject to the requirements of the open records law. 

The undisputed victor in the case, The State Journal, was hauled into court by the foundation in 2021, after it received a decision from the Kentucky Attorney General affirming its right of access to foundation records.  

Amye Bensenhaver

Amye Bensenhaver

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription