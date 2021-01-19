Not since Beyoncé’s Homecoming have I been so gleeful at the sight of historically black college and university storytelling.
Maybe it was because its inclusion in the Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit” took me by complete surprise — or even more especially so because they told it right. But whatever the case, inclusion of the words “Kentucky State” in this historical drama is an occasion for which all of her daughters and sons — as well as Frankfort, which is her home — can be proud.
Featuring the fictional story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy), the series is set in Lexington, and is based on Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name. Not to give too much away, but after a lifetime of various struggles, including spending much of her childhood in the care of the state at a home for girls, the world begins to discover Beth. And all the more, she increasingly discovers the world.
That’s where Jolene, played by supporting actress Moses Ingram, twice enters the storyline. First, as an adolescent friend, and second as family.
Born of the pain of rejection and the instinct of survival, a teenage Black girl lovingly takes Beth, a younger white girl, under her protective wing. In doing so, neither love nor protection may preoccupy themselves with respectability when sheer survival is in the balance.
And viewers see this once again, after protagonist Beth is adopted, leaving Jolene behind while she goes on to enjoy state, national and international acclaim as a champion chess player only to fall into the disrepair of depression as well as alcoholism and prescription medicine abuse. That’s when and where Jolene reenters the storyline, not as a Black savior, but as a devoted, lifelong friend turned family.
Despite all odds, Jolene — a poor, Black, orphan girl coming of age in Kentucky, a part of the unrepentant overwhelmingly segregated South — managed to earn herself a physical education scholarship to Kentucky State College. She graduated with a degree in political science before beginning work as a paralegal while saving to attend law school. By all measures that matter, Jolene is a mostly self-made success, and yet she is the one person in the world willing and able to loan Beth the money she needs to play chess on the world’s largest stage. In a storyline that is supposed to be about Beth’s prodigious chess-playing, the self-determination and generosity of a black college graduate helped make her successes possible. That was and is the most unexpected and delightful joy for me.
Stories like the fictive Jolene’s were true in real-life 1950s and '60s at Frankfort’s “College on the Hill.” Radically expanded under Rufus B. Atwood’s’ leadership, Kentucky State was a launching pad for the careers of its almost exclusively Black student body, no matter their familial or economic backgrounds.
Not only would Atwood or his successor Dr. Carl McCellan Hill have been Jolene’s president; her history instructor may have been Dr. Henry Ellis Cheaney, who in addition to serving as a history professor was at one time or another in his legendary master teaching career also debate team or boxing coach, chaplain, publicity director, fraternity adviser and college alumni agent.
In the wake of violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol, and presidential leadership that looks less democratic and more like regimes that the United States government has internationally intervened to topple, it’s good to have this feel-good story as a reminder of the goodness of Black spaces like historic Kentucky State, despite the predominance of white supremacy that all too often abounds.
Crystal A. deGregory, Ph.D., is a research fellow at the Middle Tennessee State University Center for Historic Preservation and was the founding director of Kentucky State’s Atwood Institute for Race, Education, and the Democratic Ideal. She can be reached at c.a.degregory@gmail.com
