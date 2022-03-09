There are times when everything seems to fall into place, the stars align, and the pathway forward becomes apparent. I believe that Frankfort finds itself at such a point. And it's about time, as Frankfort is facing two difficult trends: lackluster economic growth and shrinking occupational taxes. Fortunately, we are in a position to address these trends head on.      

First, let’s examine the numbers behind our economic growth. 

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, from 2001-2020, the total personal income within Franklin County grew a total of 69.5%. That might sound impressive until you realize that the state’s total personal income grew 103.5% during the same time period. Year by year it may be hard to notice this trend, but over time this underperformance adds up. If Franklin County simply kept pace with the state average, our personal income would have been over $480 million more in 2020 than it was. This is serious money and I invite you to imagine the impact that it could have had on our community.  

Another way to measure our local economic growth is using gross domestic product, or GDP, data. GDP measures the value of all goods and services that a government entity produces and is a great way to compare us versus other communities. Again, Franklin County is lagging the state overall. In fact, the gap has accelerated recently. From 2015-2020, Franklin County GDP grew a total of 3.3% and the state tripled us- up 9.9%. It bears emphasizing that the state numbers reflect all 120 counties, including some low growth areas that do not have the built-in advantages of our community. Are we not better than average? 

Meanwhile, the city has recently seen a significant drop in occupational tax due to state government staff working from home. If other areas of our economy cannot make up the difference, the result could mean higher taxes and/or reduced city services. No one wants that. We must adapt now to change our economic trajectory. We can no longer tolerate economic development underperformance. The good news is that we have gathered some momentum in adaptive reuse projects and announced developments across the city. So how do we build on this momentum and make the shift to economic prosperity?

For starters, the city should take ownership of, and be accountable for, our economic growth and lead with a clear vision, strategy, and goals. I will encourage the Board of Commissioners to hire a dedicated economic development director to work in city hall to oversee our economic initiatives and ensure our goals are met and plans are implemented. Next, we should create an economic development strategic plan, with defined economic goals, that will provide a roadmap for the city and partner agencies to follow.  

To achieve the kind of economic growth our community so desperately needs, the Board of Commissioners and Fiscal Court must redefine the priorities, goals, and responsibilities of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC). Originally, KCDC’s (or Capital Community Economic Industrial Development Authority Inc, CCEIDA) functions pertained to the retention, attraction, and expansion of industrial and manufacturing firms. However, KCDC’s reach has grown to include anything deemed relevant to economic development. Meanwhile, KCDC’s primary goal — to ensure the infrastructure and supply of land/facilities supports continued economic development — goes largely unfulfilled. We have companies looking to expand and no place to put them. Thus, the new KCDC mission and goals will have to be narrowed so the organization can focus on its critical mission. The city will be clear as to what we expect and results will be measured to ensure our goals are being met. KCDC’s new city board appointees share this vision; and as an ex-official board member, I will be active in shaping the organization’s direction.

This has been a long time coming and considerable thought and diligence has been-and will continue to be- devoted to getting the new structure right. As noted earlier, our short- and long-term economic growth and revenue trends show that we must improve. So, what better time than now to address it? Now is the time to invest more into economic development and amenities. Now is the time for the city to give direction and work with our partner agencies to ensure highest coordination of efforts. And now more than ever we must project a common, positive message within our community and beyond. Great things ARE happening in Frankfort. 

