As most Franklin Country citizens are aware, a developer has proposed a zone change at 690 Duncan Road to allow industrial development on property adjacent to two existing industrial parks. This piece is not to disrespect the opinions of others who oppose the development or discount their feelings. It is strictly to provide the facts concerning some incorrect statements provided to the public previously.
Statement: “The industrial park is not being used properly.”
Fact: The three existing industrial parks in Franklin County were valued and taxed at just over $2.5 million total prior to being purchased for industrial park use. At that assessment the county received $30,866 annually in property taxes. The property within those parks NOW is valued and taxed at $99,409,005. That provides $1,227,353 in property tax to the county budget each year — an increase of $1.2 million annually.
Those same three industrial parks provide 2,728 jobs with a total of $185 million in salaries, which provides over $1 million in occupational taxes to the county and more than $500,000 to the city each year. That is exactly the proper use of an industrial park.
Statement: “Request to rezone to industrial should be denied because Ron Tierney doesn't deserve it.”
Fact: Over the past several years, Ron Tierney has purchased over $20 million worth of buildings and property in Franklin County and added value to each of those properties by building new buildings, upgrading abandoned buildings, providing infrastructure and JOBS. He currently pays $160,000 in Franklin County property taxes. He has provided the city and county with a steady stream of available properties and spec buildings that we would not have been able to afford otherwise.
Because of his willingness to help us relocate The ReCon Group (TRG) by retrofitting another building to move them into, we had the ability to attract a $44M investment and 150 new jobs at Hayashi Telempu North America. So we were not only able to keep 90 jobs at TRG but added nearly 50 more there in a larger space. That project alone, all financed by Mr. Tierney, retained 90 jobs that were planning to move to North Carolina, and create 200 new jobs.
The proposed industrial park is no different. The Land Account is currently just short of $1 million and we have no more land to sell to build that account up. That capital would not be enough to purchase land for an industrial park, let alone the infrastructure needs. So without the assist of Mr. Tierney, who is building and financing the park and assuming all risks, Frankfort and Franklin County will have no means to develop property for future development.
Statement: “Our community's goals from the Comprehensive Plan call for the protection of historic places and the promotion of infill in order to prevent sprawl.”
Fact: In the Jan. 9 hearing there was ample proof that Mr. Tierney’s request complies with the Frankfort-Franklin County Planning & Zoning ordinance and the Frankfort-Franklin County Comprehensive Land Use Plan. His request for a zone change, in fact, fits well into the Future Land Use Map which designates this area as a Future Employment Center (which allows Industrial General Zoning). This designation was made in 2001.
The proposed development reflects the existing uses of surrounding properties as this property is surrounded on three sides by industrial and commercial development. It is within one mile of the other three industrial parks in Franklin County, which provides the cluster development and is respectful of emergency response protocols and in compliance with emergency preparedness plans as directed in the Comprehensive Plan.
A traffic impact study was done and KYDOT is proceeding with plans to make lane additions on US 60 to accommodate the additional traffic. Stormwater regulations will be followed to mitigate any drainage issues that may occur. This project will promote the development and expansion of quality, environmentally sustainable and economically productive industry that will provide additional wealth to Franklin County and its citizens through job creation, additional tax revenue — all things included in the Comprehensive Plan.
Statement: “The Blanton Crutcher Farm is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.”
Fact: According to the National Historic Register being listed on the Register “provides recognition” ONLY. It “places NO restrictions on what a non-federal owner may do with their property up to and including destruction.”
Statement: “Warehousing is not a great job generator.”
Fact: The zoning designation requested by Mr. Tierney is Industrial General (IG) which encompasses warehousing, as well as almost every sector of manufacturing. KCDC has submitted that property for five industrial projects, with Mr. Tierney’s blessing, within the past year, but has had to pull our name from the project when a zoning change did not occur before the company’s deadline. That property is still under consideration for one industrial project whose deadline has not yet occurred.
Statement: “County will likely assume the cost of services to the development, including sewers, roads, fire and police protection.”
Fact: Infrastructure to the edge of the park is currently in place and all infrastructure within the park will be the responsibility of the developer. Fire and police protection will be provided there just like it is for all other taxpayers and be paid for by the additional tax revenue generated.
Statement: “Industrial lots of various sizes totaling nearly 200 acres currently exist in our county.
Fact: This intersection holds the only IG or Future Employment Center designated property in the Comprehensive Plan not yet purchased/developed in Franklin County that can be used for industrial development, except for a 9-acre parcel. Magistrates Michael Mueller and J.W. Blackburn have been to each of these properties with me to see what the issues are, so they understand their usage restrictions.
The properties have a variety of constraints that would prohibit industrial development including a lack of access to water/sewer; are not zone IG and are not designated IG in the Future Land Use Map; have a blue line stream; and the geography and topography of the land would make it cost prohibitive to develop. While I believe these properties have potential for other uses they do not now meet the requirements of our site selection consultants and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development recommendations for Build-Ready Sites. Therefore we have only 9 acres of land in Franklin County that is currently available for industrial development.
Terri Bradshaw is president/CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. She can be emailed at terribradshaw@kycapitaldevelopment.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Bradshaw says the words “WILL”and “WOULD “ more that 10 TIMES! Wow! That’s a lot of conjecturing! Can she see the future! No. She’s keeping her paycheck coming. Her idolizing the $20 million dollar man, Tierny- developer , saying he’s deserving! Of what ? Breaking the law? She’s got a song and dance that she performs for a handful of oligarchs ( really appears like one- Tierny) at the expense of the taxpayers. She should be audited
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.