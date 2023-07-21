Having access to quality health care is crucial for a person’s well-being. But it’s a complex issue that goes much deeper than having health insurance, and that’s reflected in the results of a recently released national study.
In a state-by-state comparison of the overall health and well-being of our nation’s seniors (people 65 years old and older), Kentucky ranked 48th. Only Mississippi (50th) and West Virginia ranked below Kentucky in the 11th America’s Health Rankings Senior Report released by the United Health Foundation.
Finishing near the bottom of such a ranking should be disappointing — and worrying — for Kentuckians. The report analyzes dozens of health, environmental and socioeconomic measures from each state — and then identifies strengths, and areas where improvement is needed, in the health of older Americans.
It should be noted that the health of Kentucky’s overall population, when compared to other states, often ranks in the lower 30%. So perhaps it should be no surprise the health of Kentucky’s seniors ranks poorly. But this study calls out numerous issues that should concern all of us, while recognizing some noteworthy gains.
Among the concerns: Access to safe, affordable, quality health care. For example, the report notes the commonwealth ranks 45th in the nation for percentage of seniors who avoided receiving care because of associated costs. So, for Kentucky seniors, the availability of Medicare does not necessarily equate to being able to afford care they need. Things such as copays, deductibles, medication prices, and transportation costs can all add up and be a barrier to receiving care.
The report ranks Kentucky 42nd for number of home health care workers per 1,000 adults 65 and older. And we rank 38th for number of geriatric providers — doctors with specialized training in treating older patients.
It is not acceptable that in Kentucky — more than in nearly any other state — our older friends and loved ones struggle to afford care, as well as to access health care professionals. We must find ways to better support our health care workforce, so they in turn can support those in need.
A discussion about access to health care also extends to preventive measures such as health screenings and immunizations. That said, there is a significant ray of positive light in the Senior Report: Kentucky ranks 18th for percentage of seniors to receive cancer screenings. Though we would love to be ranked No. 1, this is encouraging news for a state where tobacco use and cancer deaths are among the most prevalent in the nation.
We view these rankings as evidence of the importance of our goal to advance access to safe, affordable, quality health care to all Kentuckians, including seniors. We know Kentucky doesn’t have the best health statistics. But we need more thorough and comprehensive data to tackle the issues. The world of health care is complex, with multiple players involved in delivering and financing care. We need a fuller picture of what health care services Kentuckians are receiving and how much those services cost. When we can get all that data in one place where it can be analyzed and compared, we can make better decisions to improve the health of our state.
Ben Chandler is president and CEO of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on addressing the unmet health needs of Kentuckians.His email address is bchandler3@healthy-ky.org.
