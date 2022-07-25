The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has delivered its fair share of big, bold and transformative infrastructure projects over the years. On June 27, 2022, we crossed a significant milestone by completing one of the largest statewide initiatives in our recent history that surprisingly didn’t involve roads or bridges.
Driver licensing issuance shifted from a decentralized model in each county to a centralized regional model managed by the Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). With that change came new modern conveniences and more card options than ever before.
The move can be traced back to the passage of the federal REAL ID Act prompted by the 9/11 attacks that involved fraudulent licenses. The Act introduced strict application and security requirements for states to offer new REAL ID license versions to curb fraud.
The majority of Circuit Court Clerks collectively asked KYTC to take over REAL ID issuance and their licensing functions to allow them to focus on court duties. The shift required an overhaul of the licensing process and a lengthy task list to find new office spaces, hire and train staff and re-imagine how to modernize licensing.
The Transportation Cabinet introduced new service options to reduce the number of trips to a regional office, like online and mail-in renewal, plus the choice of an eight-year credential. In counties without a regional office, Popup Driver Licensing staff will make periodic visits based on the county population to bring licensing services to communities. By the end of August, at least one visit will have been made to every eligible county.
There are currently 31 regional offices across the state. Some locations will later move to a permanent site within the same city.
With the REAL ID enforcement deadline less than one year away and a legislative charge to complete the transition by the end of June, our goal was to expand access as soon as possible. We understand this is a significant change for Kentuckians. That’s why licensing is our only business at regional offices, and we’re committed to fine-tuning the process to make the licensing experience a positive one.
Kentuckians may visit any regional office location, regardless of where they live, to request, renew or replace credentials. While all driver testing will continue to be scheduled with and conducted by Kentucky State Police, they now have a presence at most regional offices.
I encourage Kentuckians to visit drive.ky.gov to compare services offered in-person, online and by mail. Also, be sure you’re REAL ID ready by visiting realidky.com. Starting May 3, 2023, you’ll need a REAL ID license or another form of federally-accepted ID, like a passport, to use at airport security checkpoints, military bases or federal buildings that require ID (like the White House).
Jim Gray, of Lexington, is Secretary of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. He can be emailed at jim.gray@ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.