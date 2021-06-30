Similar to the excellent guidance he provided for Kentucky’s COVID immunization program that placed us within the top 10 states for the most effective responses, Gov. Andy Beshear has once again demonstrated enlightened leadership with his executive order allowing college athletes to be compensated for the use of their names, images, and likenesses. This progressive policy, commonly referred to as NIL laws, follows on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling against the NCAA in the case of NCAA v Alston. At least seven other states put NIL laws into effect on Thursday, but thanks to Beshear, Kentucky is at the top of this list. And it’s nice to be number one when it comes to finally ending decades of NCAA self-enrichment fueled by the exploitation of the dreams, sacrifices, and futures of countless young men and women.
Once an organization tasked with administering the rules and regulations of college athletics, the NCAA since the 1960’s has manipulated itself into capitalist enterprise worth billions of dollars based upon the anti-capitalist concept of free labor. Yes, I said anti-capitalist. Adam Smith goes into great depth describing how raw materials and labor, comprising the necessary expenses of a business, function within the tenuous equilibrium of profit and loss. The cost of raw materials being somewhat static, the manipulation of labor wages constitutes the only way to ensure profit in a down economy. But in terms of college athletics, the athlete is both the raw material AND the labor. For decades, the billions of dollars flowing through the NCAA and into university athletic programs, manager and coaching staffs, and palatial training facilities have been due solely to the utilization of unpaid labor, and not too dissimilar in strict economic terms to the business model adopted by antebellum cotton plantations in the American South.
The court declined the NCAA’s argument that they should be immune from anti-trust laws, effectively framing it as a going concern with revenue streams predicated upon uncompensated labor. Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s scathing concurring opinion stated that the Court "cannot justify the NCAA's decision to build a massive money-raising enterprise on the backs of student athletes who are not fairly compensated. Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate." No longer is the reasoning that athletes are compensated with free education, or even that the NCAA is a non-profit enterprise, going to be acceptable, both cases being thin and dubious arguments that few people continue to take seriously.
Finally exposing the myth of the student athlete is a great start but there is still much work to do. Revenue must be shared between top tier programs and the rest of college athletics in the same manner that MLB and the NFL share between large and small markets. Athletes should be heavily insured against injury, and be students for two years before they draft out. For those that value sports participation over academics, they could obtain at least an Associate’s degree in something like “applied sports,” which could include English, communications, personal accounting, fundamentals of contract law, and the ability to recognize people and situations that can do them harm.
The numbers and stats are easy to cherry pick, but the fact is that when a distinction is drawn between those eligible for the draft, those drafted, and those that actually play major league sports, only 1.2% of college athletes realize that ultimate dream, according to NCAA.org. If while at school an opportunity presents itself for a standout athlete to be compensated under NIL law, they should not be denied, and thanks to Beshear, in Kentucky they won’t be. Meanwhile, the NCAA, which could have gotten out in from of this but for their own greed, can use this time to determine if they are even still relevant.
Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The idea is “ at least an Associates degree” is something every young student should get ! I’ll be honest and tell you I voted on the SJ pie chart that I was against this NIL law . My reasoning was that we don’t need a bunch of uneducated athletes that feel entitled to do as they see fit in society with their “ esteem “ bubbled up by big $$$. But reading what you’ve said and describing the manipulation of these $ billion dollar organizations, like the NCAA and their greed has shed new light on this topic for me . Thank you for the in-depthless of your story. I’m for this change that will financially help these young athletes and their families . Funny how a person can get numb to a wrong that’s happened in front of them , all their adult lives.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.