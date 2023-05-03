On April 10, a mass shooting at Old National Bank left five people dead and eight injured. It was the deadliest mass shooting our city has seen in over 30 years.

Less than a week later, we saw another mass shooting at Chickasaw Park that left two people dead and four injured. All in all, 14 people died in eight days as a result of gun violence around the city.

Keturah Herron

Keturah Herron

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription