Talking and writing about menstruation in public is no longer taboo. Menstruation is a normal and natural biological function. So, if you are uncomfortable reading this column — then just get over your embarrassment.
I just read a 2022 eye-opening online article from one of my favorite education websites, “How to Build a Menstruation Station at Your School” by Sarah Laffin.
The reason I know about period poverty is because I have teacher friends. Although I possess a bachelor’s degree in early childhood development and elementary education, I was clueless about period poverty in our schools. Girls without feminine products stay home from school (or they use socks, rags, bunched up toilet paper). The menstruation cycle usually occurs one time per month. That accounts for days missed for nine months. Nearly one in four students struggles to afford period supplies, which has a major impact on their ability to learn. Having access to clean and free period products helps menstruating girls stay in school and focus on learning.
“Period poverty: The limited or inadequate access to menstrual products or menstrual health education as a result of financial constraints or negative socio-cultural stigmas associated with menstruation.”
Experts cannot quantify the extent of period poverty in the United States because research on menstrual health is limited. However, a 2019 study published in Obstetrics and Gynecology found 64% of surveyed low-income women in St. Louis, Missouri, could not afford menstrual hygiene supplies during the previous year.
The only publicly available study tracking the impact of period poverty among U.S. teenage students (funded by PERIOD and Thinx) found that 23% of students have struggled to afford period products.
In 2020, students across the country raised money, lobbied, held school assemblies and launched social media campaigns to make period products free in their schools. Middle school students created a GoFundMe account to buy products to place in schools. You go girls!
But there’s more to the menstrual story.
Currently, there are 140 bills in 37 states, including eight bills introduced on the federal level, to advance menstrual equity by requiring free access to period products, eliminating tax, and requiring ingredient disclosure. California addressed the lack of access in 2017 by requiring schools in low-income districts to provide free period products in schools.
For Kentucky, House Rep. Attica Scott filed House Bill 236 in 2018; House Bill 26 in January 2019 and pre-filed Bill Request 107 in July 2019; and House Bill 27 in 2022 to exempt feminine hygiene products (tampons, panty liners, menstrual cups, sanitary napkins, and other similar tangible personal property designed for feminine hygiene in connection with the human menstrual cycle) from sales tax.
Kentucky Senate Bill 277 seeks to create a new section of KRS Chapter 158 to require each public school that includes any of grades four through 12 to provide free feminine hygiene products to female students; require each local board of education to adopt policies for the distribution of free feminine hygiene products; define feminine hygiene products.
“Menstrual products are not covered by food stamps or WIC. No one should EVER be forced to choose between food and tampons. That’s why we have donated over 500,000 menstrual products to organizations in the USA that support menstruators in need,” according to Aunt Flow’s website.
I would be remiss if I didn’t give kudos to awesome school nurses for keeping menstrual products in their office for girls. A giant thanks.
H.R.1882 — Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2019. 116th Congress Bill Summary: Expands specified programs to include access to menstrual hygiene products. Specifically, the bill requires that such products are made available to (1) public school students, (2) incarcerated or detained individuals, (2) homeless individuals, (3) individuals using health care flexible-spending accounts, (4) Medicaid recipients; (5) employees of organizations with at least 100 workers, and (6) individuals accessing federal buildings.
H.R. 3614 — Menstrual Equity For All Act of 2021. It also establishes a demonstration grant program to support the provision of free menstrual products on campuses of institutions of higher education and permits elementary and secondary schools to use certain grants to provide menstrual products to students.
Ponder on the following questions: Should Kentucky public schools offer free tampons and pads at school for period poverty? Who should foot the bill for these feminine products? The school or school district, the community, the county, the state, the federal government.
Readers, what can you do? Donate menstrual products to your local schools. Contact your state representatives. Respond with a letter to the editor, whether you agree or disagree.
Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is child therapist, early reading advocate, picture book author, and syndicated opinion-editorial columnist. She lives in the tri-state area of Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. She can be emailed at melissamartincounselor@live.com
