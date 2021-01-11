The insurrectionist mob of Trump diehards who desecrated our national Capitol on that new day of infamy, Jan. 6, 2021, were a nationalized version of the same treasonous spirit displayed by the gun-heavy insurrectionist mob who threatened and hanged in effigy our honorable young governor in May.
Both mobs displayed identical absence of respect for the laws necessary to maintain a civilized constitutional democratic republic.
Another version of this same disrespect is underway in slow motion in our Kentucky legislature. Republican majorities in “our” Senate and “our” House yearn to strip our governor’s authority to mandate utterly sensible public health controls during the world’s worst pandemic in a century. These unwise people should consider a broader perspective.
What is the ultimate difference between blue-collar separatists disrespecting our laws with mob violence (think Fort Sumter, think last Wednesday) and white-collar separatists diligently intent on exploiting our democracy to un-do the laws we enacted in the past to protect us and our democratic polity from just such mean spirits? Under both collars very small and bullying minds wish to overthrow the governor’s intelligent compassion that, by trying to help all of us, verily stands in stark contrast to a rampant stupidity that equates “freedom” with not wearing a mask while waving a bully gun. Impervious to the bald fact that a mask protects them from the airborne viruses of others as well as others from them, their gun and flag waving well symbolize a defeated political loser who hatefully incites mobs to violence, again and again without cease, without shame.
Our society’s 40-year trend has come to this descent into ignorance, notwithstanding that public education has been, throughout my lifetime, perennially touted as Kentucky’s highest and most urgent priority. God knows it’s needed. How many are the Kentuckians so poorly equipped with education, factual knowledge, ability to think or any concept of civil cooperation that they:
• Actually believed President Donald Trump’s lies that he would bring back the good-paying jobs created during the New Deal and Great Society years.
• Actually still hold in high regard this would-be dictator, this blustering caricature of a self serving folk anti-hero.
• Actually don’t know that it is Republican policies of austerity, wealth stratification and corporate deregulation that have caused the decline of their own income for 40 long years now? It is directly due to policy tamperings that our educational system has failed them so badly; our beleaguered teachers certainly didn’t cause it.
Actions have consequences; so do inactions. We badly need major economic, political and educational reforms in Kentucky. A good start can be a return to truly educating our children in those orphaned subjects, civics, history and the arts, taught at a level of emphasis at least equal to the STEM curricula now so intent on turning them into “human resource” fodder for corporate America and ever-growing GDP, even as we steadily use up all our finite “natural” resources.
Given a truly well-rounded education, perhaps they won’t grow up to riot at the Kentucky and U.S. capitols, shooting holes in their own feet, unaware of the rule of law and their own great civic responsibility to maintain it.
Such a start can begin in the very next state and federal elections by throwing out all those politicians who have given their souls and common sense to Ronald Reagan’s ludicrous one-sided trickle-down neo-economics — featuring heartless corporations-run-wild that over four disastrous decades sent millions of our vital American jobs overseas and impoverished millions of our declining middle class, leaving much of two whole generations poorer and poorly educated.
In direct consequence many of them now perversely revere an irredeemably selfish lout who, with the whole world watching, publicly committed sedition against his own government and the Constitution he is sworn to uphold.
We are better than this. And we are on the return to rebuild better than ever so much that has been callously thrown away over 40 years to enrich a few at great cost to the many.
Those who presently enjoy wielding ham-fisted control over our Kentucky lawmaking, even to the tyrannous excess of seeking to disempower our governor — romping without ethics, just as Senate Majority, but soon-to-be Minority, Leader Mitch McConnell and his Trump sycophants did in Congress, until last Wednesday — should look a short distance ahead.
Our Kentucky politics, just like our national, has now distilled itself down to just two kinds of people and two political parties that attract them. One kind is selfish, the other is compassionate. Which side are you on?
William "Don" Coffey, of Frankfort, is retired and "pursues special interests concerned with understanding the interface of science and spirituality, including ethical implications, and applying such understandings in the details of daily living." He is the author of the biography “Paul Sawyier, Kentucky Artist,” several plays and stage productions of ancient music and dance. He can be reached at dscoffey9@mis.net
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Preach on, Brother William! Getting back to education in the liberal arts is essential! Your description about GDP fodder is excellent and true. I am all for marketable educations, but without an understanding of basic civics, philosophy, literature, and especially history no one can call themselves a complete human being. Great column.
If these Trump insurrectionist , Ky GOP lawmakers and sycophants were only have as intelligent as Mr Coffee- they’d be pretty smart and would respect our Government and get along with others while we rid ourselves of this 100 year pandemic!
Great point, Richard! I guess we could say wake up and smell the Coffee!
A good liberal arts education teaches students how to collect information from vetted sources, critically analyze the data and come to sound conclusions based on the facts!
Who does that these days, except for us old codgers?
Thanks to both Brother William and Jeffery Laird (who may or may not be “old”) for their insights.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.