The COVID-19 downturn plunged hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians into joblessness in 2020, but as of last month, the bluegrass is back to where it was pre-COVID.
At the end of August, 31 months after the start of the pandemic, the state surpassed pre-COVID levels of employment. In all, Kentucky added 303,000 jobs — nearly equal to Lexington’s population — since the depths of the COVID downturn.
The rapid recovery was not a given. Both the 2001 and 2007 recessions saw slower and longer recoveries, despite significantly fewer jobs lost. But this time, aggressive federal aid ensured a quicker recovery by supporting families and the economy with policies such as the monthly Child Tax Credit, boosted unemployment benefits and stimulus checks. This kept up spending in the economy, quickly turning around the jobs slide.
Unfortunately, the gains of the past two and a half years have not been realized across the board. And while a tight labor market has begun to drive up wages and accelerate unionization efforts, much more is needed after years of eroding job quality and stagnant wages.
Women, for example, have recovered more slowly than men, in large part because they are more likely to care for family members and lack access to affordable child and elder care. By the 4th quarter of 2021, employment among male employees was 1.3% above pre-pandemic levels, while employment for women was still 1.4% below.
Black Kentuckians were hit harder by layoffs in the COVID-19 downturn and the trend continues. Despite making up only 9.9% of the workforce in jobs eligible for unemployment insurance (UI), Black Kentucky workers accounted for 17.3% of UI claims at the end of last year.
Rural counties are still struggling from longer-term decline of traditional employment sources like mining and manufacturing, and have been hit by recent natural disasters. Rural Kentucky now has 76,000 fewer jobs or 9.8% less than 2007. At the same time, urban counties are now 116,000 jobs above 2007, or 9.9% growth.
State and local government employment has barely budged from its low-point in 2020 even as private sector employment is now well above pre-pandemic levels. This problem is the result of 15 years of budget and tax cuts that have led to fewer public sector jobs and sagging compensation. As a state, we’ve failed to use our current large revenue surpluses to address this problem by rehiring needed positions and improving poor public sector wages and reduced benefits.
Even still, overall wage growth has been a modest bright spot for most workers in the current economy. For the first time in decades, middle- and lower-wage-earning Kentuckians have seen recent much-needed boosts to their paychecks due to a tight labor market, with many quitting lower-paying jobs and taking ones that value them more. Kentucky workers in the 20th-70th percentiles saw inflation-adjusted hourly wage gains between 1.5% and 4.5%.
Even with this badly-needed wage growth, now-higher price increases brought on by COVID-induced global inflation have eaten into those raises and typical pay in Kentucky remains insufficient to adequately meet a family’s financial needs.
In Kentucky, the median worker earned $34,928 in 2021 and the median household income was $55,573, neither of which is enough to cover the basic needs of families with children. While a single adult without children can get by on $32,147 per year, a family of 5 with both parents employed needs $107,389 before taxes to provide for their families, according to an MIT cost-of-living calculator.
Rising prices, the end of federal pandemic-era aid and Kentucky’s new law rolling back unemployment benefits make Kentuckians vulnerable to economic harm. But we now have a model for softening the blow of a downturn. Washington should make the family-supporting measures that quickened the recovery from the recession permanent public policy.
Kentucky should also begin to focus on policies that honor the contributions of hardworking Kentuckians and ensure their economic well-being.
Specific steps we can take are to raise the minimum wage for the first time in 13 years (including by getting rid of subminimum wages for waiters and disabled workers) and support unionization. We can expand investment in child care and create a state child tax credit. We can also ensure workers can take time off when sick or caring for a newborn without losing income or a job. And we can use the state’s largest ever budget surplus to expand quality public sector jobs that meet critical needs in urban and rural communities alike.
The past two years have shown us that these are the kinds of policies that work for working Kentuckians.
Dustin Pugel is senior policy analyst for the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. He can be emailed through Adam Raymond at adam@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.