The COVID-19 downturn plunged hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians into joblessness in 2020, but as of last month, the bluegrass is back to where it was pre-COVID. 

At the end of August, 31 months after the start of the pandemic, the state surpassed pre-COVID levels of employment. In all, Kentucky added 303,000 jobs — nearly equal to Lexington’s population — since the depths of the COVID downturn. 

Dustin Pugel

