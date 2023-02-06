It’s Black History Month.
Over the next few weeks, our nation will recognize struggles and contributions of Black Americans, whose history — unlike that of any other race — is one of enslavement and severe discrimination.
Throughout February, you can read about some of those contributions and great Black Americans who made them on the Bluegrass Institute Policy Blog.
George Washington Carver, for example, rose from the slavery into which he was born and the South’s post-Civil War impoverishment to become a celebrated scientist and educator.
Getting a stellar education was a top priority for Carver, the first Black to attend what’s now Iowa State, where he earned a Master of Science degree. He's also the first of his race to become a member of that school’s faculty.
Carver took that degree and went to the famous Tuskegee University and headed the school’s agricultural department for many years, where his research resulted in providing American farmers with more modern farming techniques.
He also laid the foundation for a prosperous South by moving it away from an over-dependence on cotton — the farming of which depleted the soil of nutrients — and developing crop-rotation methods using peanuts, sweet potatoes and soybeans to replenish farmland.
Markets for peanuts and sweet potatoes were initially weak. So, Carver researched how they could be used as raw materials for many useful products like flour, ink, dyes and plastic.
The peanut, which wasn’t even considered an American cash crop when Carver received his master’s degree in 1896, became one of the nation’s six leading crops by the start of World War II.
Yet while many considered Carver the most renowned Black scientist of the early 20th century, there’s no guarantee Kentucky students will learn about his inspiring life story and earth-shattering discoveries.
Neither the current Kentucky Academic Standards for Social Studies nor a draft of its proposed replacement even mention him.
Buried next to Carver on Tuskegee’s grounds is Booker Washington, who, though he spent the first nine years of his life as a slave, went on to become Tuskegee’s first president and one of the nation’s primary advocates for racial equality.
Some in the intellectual Black community would later criticize Washington because he advocated for Blacks concentrating on developing skills, claiming those were more important than pursuing a higher education and full and equal political impact.
It was a controversial position, one which W.E.B. Du Bois, another prominent Black, claimed represented an “old attitude of adjustment and submission.” Du Bois criticized Washington for being just an advocate instead of a warrior for racial equality.
But there’s a lesson here that, if our history teachers would include it, would be helpful toward understanding and easing racial tensions.
Washington’s cautious approach enabled Blacks to leave plantations, hold jobs and make a living — the right approach for that time, but which also laid the groundwork for future equality.
By the time Du Bois came along, his message had become right for that time and beyond: if you’re not willing to fight for freedom, you’re not going to get it.
An objective consideration must admit both men were relevant for their times.
Washington and Du Bois were not only well-educated but both were influential, understanding their contemporary environments and courageously leading the nation to progress.
Fortunately, by voting last year to require students study papers by both men as part of the state’s social studies’ standards, Kentucky’s legislature confirms its understanding that both men’s perspectives have played a key role in America’s racial progress.
Allow me a modern analogy. Calling out the National Guard so Blacks can attend public schools was a past day’s issue du jour.
Ensuring Black students today receive equality of educational excellence in those classrooms to which they were once denied entrance and unfettered freedom to attend school elsewhere if they don't is now the issue and an important factor in Kentucky’s own evolving narrative of liberty.
On that, Washington, Carver and Du Bois would most certainly agree.
Jim Waters is president and CEO of the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a free-market think tank. He can be emailed at jwaters@freedomkentucky.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.