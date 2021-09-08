I have lived in Frankfort over 30 years. I love this warm and welcoming community; it offers a comfortable life. Imagine how much better it would be with a respectable, well-functioning university led by an honorable president with integrity and an informed board that understood academia and cared about the school.
It is difficult to read the recent news about Kentucky State University without being disappointed, saddened, even disgusted. Sadly, many don’t read about or care about the school which is on the verge of self-destruction. Given the ongoing state of the school, why should they care?
Some would like to see it fail. One president after another, each with their own malevolent and self-serving strategy, hasn't helped. KSU has become an embarrassment to the commonwealth.
The school was in some disarray when I began teaching there in 1990. I was fired three times for my efforts to make positive changes to the school. I was interrogated by a prominent criminal lawyer about my efforts, at the direction of the president, who informed me that many, considerably more important than I, wanted the school to change but it wouldn’t.
“Who do you think you are to try to change it?” I informed him as a professor and an academician, I was obligated to do what I could. Although I kept trying, the only change was that things got worse.
I retired and then following a sequence of revolving presidents, all but one, Mary Smith, seemed dedicated to destroying the school, and always in each president’s pocket, a “do nothing,” rubber-stamp board and then we come to the infamous M. Christopher Brown era.
Now at its lowest ebb with a reputation that defies remedy, the institution sits quietly on the hill awaiting the next president. Conditions must change at the once-proud school. Frankfort deserves better. The students, faculty and staff deserve better. The school must find an honorable, capable president with integrity. Other schools do it routinely — why can’t KSU?
About the only positive thing is that the faculty are still providing a decent education for their students. As dedicated educators, they continue to teach students while mired in a swamp of administrative ineptitude, a paucity of funds dedicated to instruction, rampant cronyism, ill-advised planning, egregious spending on nonessentials, an opaque administration, arbitrary and racist decision-making, weak to nonexistent ties to the community, lack of collegiality, no sense of shared governance, misplaced priorities, and, an overpaid, bloated and insensitive administration with little to do.
As presidents come and go, each destabilizing the institution further, the faculty quietly continues to teach. KSU exists to serve the public; the extent to which recent presidents, shunning any sense of integrity, understand this is highly questionable.
With the board allowing a president free reign over the school, KSU continues to deteriorate. I am skeptical that Gov. Andy Beshear fully comprehends the scope and depth of the school’s problems which have been slowly growing for decades. Who will dare to inform him?
I respectfully suggest to the governor the following steps to remedy the tragic situation:
• Remove all of the current appointed board members.
• With possibly one or two exceptions, remove all administrators that Brown illegally hired.
• Remove the interim president.
• Perform an objective financial audit by a qualified outside professional.
• Perform a comprehensive objective evaluation of the school by an experienced outside academician.
• Hire an ombudsman.
• Solicit and consider suggestions for change from the faculty.
The era of cronyism, inadequate funds for instruction, arbitrary decisions, illegal hiring, a bloated administration, and a directionless path must end.
The suggestions are made for the good of the institution, the students, the community and the state. Anything short of this will be inadequate. Now is the time for immediate and bold change. The era of benign neglect must end.
Beshear, KSU must be changed. Only you have the power and authority to do what must be done. Many are pleased that you have taken the first step. The school cannot continue on its well-worn path to destruction. I offer my extensive academic experience to assist you. I have no agenda other than a respectable university. I have chosen to make Frankfort my home; I want KSU to be a school I can be proud of.
Dan S. Green, of Frankfort, is a social psychologist who writes about W.E.B. Du Bois. He is retired from KSU and can be emailed at Dsgreens@aol.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.