Frankfort’s ill-fated and impecunious university, managed by a series of incompetent and improvident presidents, most recently by vainglorious Dr. M. Christopher Brown, arguably the worst, is broke.
Brown’s management style and penchant for spending state dollars verged on indictable. He scurried out of Frankfort under a murky cloud of unethical, illegal and overly-compensated hires, an abundance of unauthorized expenditures and numerous questionable trips. All expenditures, of course, charged to his well-worn KSU credit card.
The tragedy of the Brown caper is that he was a known disaster from his previous position; yet our inexperienced, sophomoric board, in their combined wisdom which, by any measure of competence, not surprisingly would have to stretch to reach the middle single digits. The hapless board, fully aware of his prior escapades, gleefully hired him in spite of his besmirched and unprofessional record. Brown proved the adage: "One’s future behavior is best gauged by his previous behavior."
Will someone please refresh the governor’s memory that the feckless KSU board, with their every action or inaction sets a record for mismanagement, ineptitude, carelessness and ignorance, if not plain stupidity. Governor — they must go.
Their unprofessionalism has been well proven. When a team loses enough games, the coach must go. The school, mismanaged by the board’s naivete and ill-advised decisions has lost far too many games, and simply cannot tolerate any more of the board’s witless, inexpert decisions. The coach must go.
Recent KSU boards have clearly demonstrated, time and again, that each time they meet they are wholly incapable of governing anything more complex than a one-man barber shop, let alone a public university, incapably run by an unethical, dishonest president whose hobby is squandering state dollars. And now we want the uninformed board to decide on fixing a $7 million hole of Brown’s doing.
KSU boards have a lengthy history of being unaware of the entire situation and ongoing, massive problems at KSU. In short, boards have been wholly unaware of the depth and scope of the existential problems, and how they continue to impact the academic mission of the school, and faculty and staff morale. Boards, including this inglorious one, have long served well as rubber stamps for unethical presidents. Brown’s cavalier and unethical behavior exacerbated the host of current problems which existed far before his arrival.
KSU is underfunded — always has been, likely always will be. That is an axiom that new presidents know, but readily forget.
What can KSU do? First, staff, especially high-level administrators, must be reduced. Everyone at the school, except the regents, understands this. Unfortunately, some faculty must go. It is imperative that these reductions start with removing all of the unethical and illegal, overpaid staff and faculty that Brown, single-handedly, hired to boost his insecure ego. An axiom of bureaucracy, by the way, is that a bureaucrat, given the chance, will increase the number of his underlings which in turn increases his image. Ridding the school of Brown’s unethical and illegal hires, an academic travesty, must be done immediately.
Brown, without advertising or any interviews, hired numerous administrators and faculty, without any faculty input. This procedure is unethical, violated KSU’s policy, and is illegal in that it violates equal opportunity. He also overpaid many, a policy violation, and freely gave some tenure, also violating university policy. By removing these individuals, all hired both unethically and illegally, a tidy sum could be salvaged. Hires of the infamous Brown era must go. As an aside, the challenged board, following board policy, without question, approved all of these bogus hires.
Secondly, a small underfunded university, cannot offer all fields of study. Valid research needs to be done regarding every major field of study at KSU, and those with an insufficient number of students should go. Also, there should be a plan to allow and induce those near retirement to retire early which will gain some needed funds. And, some adjuncts must go.
Third, an unheard-of, new precedent must begin at KSU — the faculty must have input regarding any issue of faculty reduction. The faculty Senate must be given a charge to come up with a plan for faculty reduction. Individual faculty members must be given an opportunity to submit ideas about the reduction. All plans to reduce faculty and staff of VP Greg Rush, the numbers guy, and the board or anyone else must be submitted to the Faculty Senate. The process must be fully transparent. There must be no aimprudent, slipshod, hidden bias based on hearsay, innuendo, rumors, invalid data, misinformation or whim. Each individual who is targeted must know exactly why they will be let go. Transparency is the watchword.
It is ironic that the lackluster board of regents who hired the shady and disreputable Brown who is responsible for this financial mess will be responsible for helping clean it up. Further, the acting president who will certainly be deciding who goes was one of Brown’s unethical hires. Governor: The losses at KSU are a continuing embarrassment to all — the coach must go.
Dan S. Green, of Frankfort, is a social psychologist who writes about W.E.B. Du Bois. He is retired from KSU and can be emailed at Dsgreens@aol.com.
