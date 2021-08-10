The appointment of Clara Stamps as interim president of Kentucky State University at this crucial time when the school is near imploding is as shocking as it is unexplainable. I do not know Stamps and although she may be a capable administrator, lacking the required experience, the odds are stacked against her success.
I hope I am wrong. I do wish her well. That the callow KSU Board of Regents unanimously chose her as interim president speaks volumes of their incompetence and lack of knowledge of academic protocol. Although this may seem to be harsh on Stamps, it is not meant to be. Rather, it is objectively pointing out her inexperience as well as noting another critical failure of the incapable, uninformed governing board.
Prior to her recent elevated appointment, Stamps had been senior vice president of brand identity and university relations, under president M. Christopher Brown. Being the only senior VP, among a selection of just plain old vice presidents, was apparently a reason she was selected as the interim president.
Did the illustrious board, in all their combined wisdom, bother to check her academic credentials which sorely stretches the point to designate them as anything but mediocre or less? Did anyone on the board question that she was likely a crony of Brown who, I believe, brought her here from a comparable, undistinguished non-academic administrative position?
Whatever else Stamps is, she is neither an academician nor an academic administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree from a small, undistinguished, largely unknown, Baptist school in Mississippi. Her master’s degree, sometimes known as a mail-order degree, was awarded by the behemoth, “Courses on Line" University of Phoenix. Currently, she is enrolled in a doctoral program in education at Morehead State University. It is difficult, if not impossible, to consider these credentials impressive; by any stretch of the imagination; they are unquestionably below the median of high-level university administrators, wholly unworthy of even being designated as an interim president.
Were the regents aware that Stamps served in some minor administrative capacity at Alcorn State while Brown was president? Her grandiose title at KSU in a seemingly new position, likely courtesy of the troubled president Brown, objectively defies standard academic protocol. But, as we all know, even the lackluster board, friends in high places are nice things to have.
Did any of the board wonder if Brown hired Stamps after a thorough and legal search following stipulated procedures or was it in the nature of Brown just calling and telling her, “Hey, got a cushy job here at KSU, c’mon up?" Equal opportunity? What’s that all about? At KSU, a long-standing tradition is that presidential whim trumps the need for a formal, legal search for new administrators.
So, the big question remains — why did the feckless, inexperienced board choose the inexperienced Stamps as the leader of the failing university? No other alternatives? Not true. Is she the most qualified? Decidedly not true. She appeared to be the best choice among the president’s inner circle. Likely. As a senior VP, she was better qualified than the others, hence an obvious choice. Likely, but foolish. Because she was a crony of Brown’s? I certainly hope not. What else? Any other possible reasons. Don’t know about you, but I am stumped.
What KSU actually needs is a new board, one competent enough to make some judgements to form a university Frankfort can be proud of. The existing board has unfortunately proven their meager worth to the detriment of the school, the faculty and staff, the students, the governor, and the community.
Dan S. Green, of Frankfort, is a social psychologist who writes about W.E.B. Du Bois. He is retired from KSU and can be emailed at Dsgreens@aol.com
