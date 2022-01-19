In 1963, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. penned his famous Letter from Birmingham Jail. In it, he wrote: “We must come to see that human progress never rolls in on wheels of inevitability. It comes through tireless efforts and persistent work ... and without this hard work time itself becomes an ally of the forces of social stagnation.”
As we enter a new year and approach our national holiday recognizing the legacies of Dr. King and other civil rights leaders, it’s both inspiring and disheartening to realize that only 58 years have passed since MLK wrote these words.
Of course, life in 2022 is a sharp contrast to that in 1963 — and we’ve certainly made a great deal of progress in the years that have passed — but inequality does persist today. We continue to live with deep-seated disparities in education, economic outcomes and criminal justice that are hurting our people and our society, and we cannot afford to ignore them or put them aside.
However, despite these challenges, we continue to persevere and keep hope alive — and for good reason! Unlike the social climate of 1963, we are living in an era where the very cornerstones of society, like the business community, are stepping up to become agents of change.
When racial unrest swept across our state and the nation in the summer of 2020, Kentucky Chamber leaders convened to discuss how the business community could become a more active part of the solution. Stakeholders in business, education and the public sector came together to form the Task Force on Racial Inequality, which published its first ever Equity Report in January 2021. To put the report’s findings into action, the Kentucky Chamber Foundation launched the Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) at the end of last year.
With the Center for DE&I, the Chamber is building upon its long history advocating for social justice through initiatives like the Kentucky Comeback campaign, Center for Workforce Development, Bus to Business program, ID program for previously incarcerated individuals and legislative work increasing thresholds for certain felony offenses.
The Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion will help us take this work to the next level as we lead statewide efforts to advance inclusive business practices and equity in education. This is desperately needed, as the state’s 2015 Kindergarten Readiness Screener showed that only 44.5% of Black students were prepared for kindergarten, compared to 52.7% of white students.
By 2019, just over 31% of Black students were scoring proficiently on elementary school reading tests, whereas 59.3% of white students scored at that level, according to the Common Causes of Achievement Gaps report published in 2018. We also know that there is a wide disparity in how Black students are impacted by schools’ disciplinary measures, per a 2018 report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
Given the unmistakable racial gaps that also exist when it comes to things like incarceration and wages, the Center for DE&I will focus on criminal justice and economic empowerment, too. Despite making up 8.5% of Kentucky’s total population, Black individuals account for over 20% of the state’s prison population. At the same time, white workers in the U.S. earn almost 30% more per hour on average than Black workers, according to 2019 data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
Our goals for the Center for DE&I are immense in scope — perhaps unsurprisingly, in light of the complexities and long histories of the problems they seek to resolve. And I know that I alone don’t have all the answers to solving these longstanding issues. But through the chamber and its continuing partnerships, I’m confident we can do our ongoing share of the work to build a stronger, more united future where Kentuckians of all races can grow and thrive.
This is something that will require the commitment, energy and ongoing attention of employers, business leaders, policymakers, elected officials, educators and citizens across the Commonwealth. It’s something we’ll need to take on together, not just in 2022 but for years to come.
In the words of Dr. King, “justice for too long delayed is justice denied.” This, in short, is why we cannot and will not wait. As we honor MLK Day this year and reflect on the legacies of our civil rights leaders both past and present, I hope that you won’t wait either. Please join us in our mission to rectify our nation’s past transgressions so we can achieve the equity we need to build a stronger, more inclusive Kentucky.
Joseph Frazier is executive director of the Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Center for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. He can be emailed at jfrazier@kychamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.