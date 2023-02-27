All children deserve a chance to succeed, even those who’ve made mistakes. But when we emphasize detention over the supports that we know make a difference for kids, their ability to thrive is severely hampered and public safety in the commonwealth suffers.
That’s why lawmakers should fix harmful provisions in House Bill 3 before this legislation providing funds to reopen a Louisville facility moves forward. The House lawmakers advancing this legislation indicated an openness to hearing concerns, and there are several.
First, this bill would mandate detention for juveniles accused of certain offenses, regardless of any other details about their lives or their case. That’s a harsher treatment than what adults are subjected to. Study after study shows that locking kids up harms their mental and physical well-being, gets in the way of their education and is the most significant predictor of recidivism — more so than parental relationship, membership in a gang or carrying a weapon. Detaining kids who make mistakes increases their chances of becoming adults who make mistakes, rather than the productive, successful members of society we all want them to be.
Judges can already detain kids when they deem it necessary, and data from the Administrative Office of the Courts shows they do so in almost every case where it is recommended by law enforcement. But HB 3 would make detention mandatory for children charged with a “violent felony offense” (as defined in state statute) for up to 48 hours, pending a detention hearing.
Another provision of HB 3 would make it harder for these kids to move on from their mistakes by waiving confidentiality provisions that generally apply to juvenile records for kids who commit certain offenses. This unnecessary change to Kentucky law would make it harder for kids who have made mistakes that result in a juvenile record to access education, employment and housing, potentially denying them the second chance everyone deserves.
HB 3 also changes how the law deals with truancy cases, potentially resulting in more criminal charges of parents whose children miss too much school. Chronic school absenteeism is undoubtedly a concern, but it is often due to challenges kids are experiencing at home and/or school, and a need for services or supports. Criminalizing people who are already facing difficulties only serves to further destabilize families and is counterproductive to the goal of getting kids back in the classroom.
HB 3 does include an appropriation for a Jefferson County Youth Detention Center. Jefferson County has been without a consistently operating juvenile facility since Louisville Metro closed the facility it was operating in 2019, forcing kids to be transported to locations hours from their homes. But there’s no reason funding for a facility in Louisville must be tied to policy changes that increase youth detention and system involvement, and that make it more difficult for them to be successful adults.
When this bill was heard in the House Judiciary Committee, lawmakers on all sides agreed that they want to help kids and said they’re open to modifying this bill. They should begin by rejecting proposals to increase penalties for children and prioritize investments in the community-based programs that are proven to help. Children who are connected to mentors, school, coaches and community are less likely to get into legal trouble again. But not all kids have access to those connections, especially if they live in areas ravaged by decades of disinvestment and racial inequities. Investing in these services is a much smarter and more humane alternative to the $539.31 per child, per day Kentucky spends on detention.
Some recently introduced legislation would help with these issues, including a bill that establishes a “juvenile trust fund” to provide community-based wraparound services and detention alternatives, another to create The Incarcerated Children's Bill of Rights, guaranteeing them medical and mental health services, access to their families and other necessary rights, and a bill establishing a Juvenile Justice Review Board.
These are the types of steps Kentucky should take to build a juvenile system geared toward helping kids, not one that further entangles them with a failing system that does more harm than good.
Dr. Ashley Spalding is research director with the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. She can be emailed at aspalding@kypolicy.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.