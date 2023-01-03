Mississippians recently continued to lament the Mississippi Ethics Commission's recent opinion that the state legislature is not subject to the Mississippi open meetings law.
Here, Kentucky leads Mississippi in the race to the bottom.
"In what universe is a legislature — the most high profile public body in any state — not public? Oh, Mississippi."
The Mississippi Ethics Commission stopped short of issuing a final order in the dispute — which arose when the Mississippi Free Press questioned whether House Speaker Philip Gunn violates the state’s open meetings laws when he holds meetings of the Republican Caucus behind closed doors. Commissioners' offered assurances at this week’s special meeting, “The Legislature is not going to close its doors regardless of what we do today."
Decades ago the Kentucky’s legislative caucuses successfully maneuvered their way out of the open meetings law — following adverse 1993 Attorney General’s open meetings decisions — by adopting House and Senate resolutions recognizing their majority and minority caucuses as “[c]ommittees of the General Assembly other than standing committees” exempted from the open meetings law under KRS 61.810(1)(i).
Not satisfied with closed caucus meetings, in 2017 the House of Representatives illegally conducted a closed meeting of the full House, with the exception of Representative Jim Wayne whose refusal to attend was premised on the obvious open meetings violation. A legal challenge ensued, and in 2018 the Franklin Circuit Court rejected the House’s spurious argument that the closed meeting of the full House — minus one — was a majority caucus meeting to which the minority caucus was invited.
The 2019 Regular Session of the General Assembly commenced with the question: “When did the legislature abandon any pretense of compliance with the open meetings laws and when did Kentuckians abandon any expectation of compliance?”
Later that year, lawmakers proposed legislation aimed at limiting public access to its records that would culminate in 2021’s statutory exclusion of the General Assembly and Legislative Research Committees from the open records law.
The 2021 legislation tightened the noose on public accountability by excluding legislative records from the open records laws for all purposes. They established a narrowly drawn statutory scheme for legislative records access, and divested the courts of jurisdiction to review denial of access to legislative records.
(The Attorney General was divested of his statutory authority to review open records appeals involving records of the General Assembly in 2003.)
In 2021, the Kentucky Open Government Coalition wrote:
“There is only one thing more disturbing than the reality of lawmakers run amuck. That is the reality of lawmakers run amuck who are accountable through neither their meetings nor their records to the people they serve.
To the question posed this week by dispirited Mississippians, “In what universe is a legislature — the most high profile public body in any state — not public,” we respond:
Oh, Kentucky.
Frankfort resident Amye Bensenhaver, a member of the Kentucky Open Government Coalition, served as an assistant attorney general under six Kentucky attorneys general. Her work focused exclusively on open records and open meetings laws. She can be reached at missbhaver@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.