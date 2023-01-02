For nearly 20 years, I have been fighting for my life. I don’t get holidays off. Since 2005, every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday since my wrongful arrest and imprisonment has been a struggle to prove my innocence for a crime I didn’t commit.
I was 16 years old when I was wrongfully accused and convicted of the murder of my boyfriend. Despite my age, I was indicted as an adult. There was no DNA evidence tying me to the crime — information that was never shared with my attorney — but a jailhouse informant told the police I had confessed to the crime, and prosecutors told me they planned to pursue the death penalty.
I was faced with an impossible decision, so I entered an Alford plea, which allowed me to enter a guilty plea without admitting guilt, and I was sentenced to 20 years in prison. I spent four years behind bars and a decade on parole until the Kentucky Innocence Project, who took on my case in 2016, helped me prove my innocence. I was pardoned by Governor Bevin on the grounds of innocence in 2019.
Kentucky is one of only 12 states that does not compensate wrongfully convicted people. Creating a compensation law would help exonerated people like me take meaningful steps in rebuilding our lives after so much has been taken from us. New compensation legislation to be filed by Representative Jason Nemes (R-33rd) at the start of the next session would help wrongfully convicted Kentuckians by providing $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment, and additional support for years spent on parole, in post-prison supervision, or on the sex offender registry. It would also provide access to non-monetary services, including counseling, housing assistance, and personal financial literacy assistance. It would provide an opportunity to clear our names and move on with our lives by sealing records associated with the wrongful arrest and conviction and provide exonerees a certificate of innocence.
Formerly incarcerated people face a number of immediate financial challenges impacting our ability to survive, including housing, transportation, health services and insurance, and more. Since the day I was freed from prison, my life has been anything but “free.” I’ve worked two jobs to get by since the day I was let out. In fact, under state law, I received less help to reintegrate into society than what someone actually guilty of a crime would be able to access.
Fifteen Kentuckians — including myself — have spent over 200 years imprisoned for crimes we did not commit, but we still have not received a dime from the Commonwealth of Kentucky. These miscarriages of justice have taken years off our lives that we can never get back. The least the state could do is compensate us for these losses. As a tax paying citizen, I’m deeply frustrated at how much time and energy, and my own money, I’ve had to spend fighting for what the justice system did to me.
No amount of money could make up for the holidays I missed, quality time with my family, or the decade I spent on parole barely making ends meet, having to struggle with every job and housing application because, despite my innocence, I have a criminal conviction on my record. But, passing the compensation legislation would help exonerated Kentuckians to take care of everyday needs, costs, and expenses. It would allow me to be more independent, provide for my family, and regain control of my life. Kentucky owes all of us that much.
Johnetta Carr was wrongfully convicted of killing her boyfriend and served four years behind bars and a decade on parole for a crime she didn’t commit. She can be emailed through Brittany Murphy at bmurphy@sloweymcmanus.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.