For nearly 20 years, I have been fighting for my life. I don’t get holidays off. Since 2005, every Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday since my wrongful arrest and imprisonment has been a struggle to prove my innocence for a crime I didn’t commit.

I was 16 years old when I was wrongfully accused and convicted of the murder of my boyfriend. Despite my age, I was indicted as an adult. There was no DNA evidence tying me to the crime — information that was never shared with my attorney — but a jailhouse informant told the police I had confessed to the crime, and prosecutors told me they planned to pursue the death penalty.

Johnetta Carr

