“We’ve never seen one drug this prevalent in the toxicology reports of overdose fatalities.” Those were the words of Van Ingram executive director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy. A record high 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared with the year prior. Fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid, was involved in nearly 73% of overdose deaths. 

Thankfully, members of the Kentucky General Assembly are taking action to stop the fatalities. Health Services Committee Chairwoman Kim Moser has put forward a simple, commonsense proposal in House Bill 353. It would instruct the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, in coordination with the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, to conduct a fentanyl education and awareness campaign, as well as join the growing number of states that have legalized fentanyl test strips.

Jennifer Hancock

Jennifer Hancock

