"We recognize a person's dignity or worth when we give him credit for what he has done. The amount we give is inversely proportional to the conspicuousness of the causes of his behavior," said B.F. Skinner, noted behavioral psychologist and utopian novelist, in the book, "Beyond Freedom and Dignity."
The guilds which flourished in Europe between the 11th and 16th centuries, were associations of merchants or craftsmen formed for mutual aid, protection, and the furtherance of economic, social, and political influence. These guilds were descendants of similar organizations formed in the Roman Republic and called "collegia." Beginning in the 17th century with the rise of entrepreneurs, forms of technology and social upheaval, these guilds became less powerful, less functional, and less important.
The emerging industrialization and urban migration brought about activists and fledgling labor unions which advocated for better conditions. Some people were working 80-100 hours per week in factories; even children as young as eight years of age were working 72 hours per week. In 1886, the Illinois Legislature passed a law mandating eight-hour work days. Many employers refused to cooperate, leading to a massive worker strike in Chicago, where a bomb killed at least twelve people. The aftermath is known as the Haymarket Riot and is commemorated on May 1 (May Day) as a public holiday in many countries. Even though the genesis of May 1 as Labor Day began in the U.S., we have moved our commemoration of labor to the first Monday in September. There are those who believe we moved our celebration partially to separate the U.S. from the international day because of socialist overtones, including the chant of "Workers Unite" ... a phrase made popular by Karl Marx who said workers have "... nothing to lose but their chains." The concept of nationalistic patriotism was used against the principles and values of working class unity and trade unions.
The following is a brief history of unions in America:
1768 — First record of a worker strike
1794 — Philadelphia shoemakers formed the first union
1835 — Black caulkers held a strike in the Washington Navy Yard
1866 — National Labor Union was created
1867 — National Union for Cigar Makers was first union with blacks and women
1867 — Chinese workers on the transcontinental railroad protested lower pay
1913 — Department of Labor was created
1914 — Clayton Antitrust was enacted
1979 — Over 21 million union members in the U.S.
2020 — Union members' wages 16% higher than non-union members' wages
A synopsis of what labor and unions have achieved would include: higher wages and raises (however, extreme income/wealth inequality is evidenced by the fact that in over 300 corporations the CEOs have salaries which are 670 times that of their average employees' wages); protection of workers; fewer working hours; retirement benefits; flexible working possibilities; help in prevention of mental health problems; healthcare; avoidance of excessive workloads; workers' inputs and participation taken seriously; family benefits; introduction of minimum wage concept; better coordination for collective bargaining; less favoritism; right to strike; increased job security; value of seniority; and recognition of "essential work" and "essential workers."
Out of the factors of production (land, labor, capital, entrepreneurship) labor is the only truly active rather than passive factor; nothing moves until labor moves. It is the only factor that can make use of other factors. It has a limited supply. It cannot be stored or banked. If not used, it is perishable, and cannot be increased by a sudden created or artificial demand. Labor cannot be separated from laborers and cannot exist alone. Labor is not only measured by input ... it is measured by blood, sweat, tears, and time away from loved ones and family activities, sickness, and often just plain weariness of body, mind and soul. Who owns labor and therefore ultimately all the factors of production? To use a biblical phrase, it is "households" ... the various units/collections of people.
"There is a dignity of labor in the philosophy that all types of work are respected equally, and no occupation is considered superior and none of the jobs are discriminated against on any basis. Work is an instrumental good. It is instrumentally valuable from the individual's point of view because of the income it brings. In a broader socio-economic point of view, it is instrumental in the creation of 'commonwealth' for the common good," according to Theconversation.com.
Labor Day is not just the symbolic end of summer and the time when school should really begin. It is a marker for how far we have come in workers' rights and labor standards; we celebrate it as such. It is also a marker for how much farther we have to go with human rights, responsibilities, and income-wealth equality; we commemorate it as such.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com.
