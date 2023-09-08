Besides a farewell to summer, Labor Day is the annual celebration of workers and their achievements begun during one of the darker chapters in America's history. In the 1800s at the height of the industrial revolution, the average American worked 12 hours a day, seven days a week to barely make a living and feed a family.
Despite only a few restrictions, children as young as five or six labored in mills, factories and mines earning a small fraction of adult wages. Many workers of all ages, particularly the poor and the new immigrants, faced unsafe working conditions and miserable living conditions.
Workers began to organize and in 1882 held the first Labor Day Parade led by New York City workers who took unpaid leave for the event. In 1886, workers had united and engaged in the Chicago Haymarket Riot in which police and workers were killed. The first legal parade was in 1894 when employees of the Pullman Palace Car Company went on strike to protest low wages and the firing of union representatives. On June 26, 1894, Eugene Debs led a strike by the American Railway Union, which crippled railway traffic nationwide and resulted in more deaths. On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day a legal holiday.
Over the years much progress has been made for this most valuable commodity and factor of production —labor/workers. The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 literally made a difference in workers' lives. Since implementation of this act over 50 years ago, more than 668,000 workers can say their lives were saved by its passage. But we are not finished in the protection of our workers.
In 2022, according to the Economic Policy Institute, 343 workers died each day on average from hazardous working conditions. The death rate for Black workers rose to the highest number in more than a decade and fatality rates for Latino workers have increased 13% in the last 10 years. These grim, troubling official numbers do not reflect the reality of employers who do not report and therefore by-pass the laws of an under-resourced and aging system, highlighted by limited power and enforcement in an era of eroded worker power and vast economic inequality.
Current political forces, lobbyists, laws, and inactions are meant to keep it that way. Farms and farm workers provide one of our most essential services in producing, picking, purveying and providing the food we eat. Yet some of the lowest paid and least protected of our workers labor in this industry often with low pay, no pensions, no health insurance, no overtime wages, no paid sick leave, no vacations, no social security, and no economic security. Agricultural and food system work is one of the most hazardous of occupations, and one with more child labor.
With all the strides in workers' rights, have we left the children behind like so much disposable chattel? We do not have nor need the constant visual reminder of the Dickensian slums and workhouses of Victorian London, as we have more children working today than when that reality existed.
Nearly 100 years after President F.D. Roosevelt called child labor an "ancient atrocity" and took action ... it is back. Corporate violations for unlawful child labor have soared in Kentucky, and 14 state legislatures have introduced and/or passed laws to weaken child labor standards, according to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy.
Consider the following:
• 10-year-old children have been found working in Louisville.
• 62 McDonald locations across Kentucky and 30 other states illegally employ 305 children to work excessive hours in some dangerous jobs.
• Violations in Kentucky rose from 73 between 2015-2018 to 948 between 2019-2022.
• Nationally the number of minors employed illegally increased 283% between 2015-2022.
• Fast food violations in Kentucky since 2004 are Wendy's, 465; McDonald's, 227; Popeye's, 116; Culver's, 31; Subway, 28; Zaxby's, 24; Chick-Fil-A, 13.
• In addition, seven country clubs, six gas stations, 37 full-service restaurants, some funeral homes and other businesses have violated labor laws.
It appears that right wing "think" tanks, lobbyists, state industry associations, and many legislators are attempting to roll back child labor laws to provide vulnerable, cheaper, and more compliant workers ... an effort which also has the effect of keeping Kentucky's minimum wage low. Kentucky's inflation-adjusted minimum wage is now at its lowest since 1950.
We need to ensure that Kentucky acts with pressure and/or new legislators to require proper work permits, age certifications, school and parental certifications, increase in enforcement funding, state exemptions for hazardous jobs, and labor rights/protections, especially for children.
Abraham Lincoln said, "Labor is prior to, and independent of capital. Capital is only the fruit of labor, and could never have existed if labor had not first existed. Labor is the superior of capital, and deserves the higher consideration."
We should celebrate Labor Day and those who labor ... we should help workers guard their rights, and their essential place in society. We must live up to our obligation and moral responsibility to protect our children and their childhood. "Sine qua non" — without which, nothing.
Glenn Ballard, of Frankfort, has 40 years of experience in administration in the areas of mental health, health care and education. He is retired and "a repurposed citizen for commonwealth and country." He can be emailed at midvar1975@gmail.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.