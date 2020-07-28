The following letter written by Chris Schimmoeller, president of EnvisionFranklinCounty, was addressed to the mayor, Frankfort City Commission, Franklin County judge-executive, Franklin County Fiscal Court, Planning Commission and Kentucky Capital Development Corp.
With recent concerns about industrial development in the county, we find that a lack of good information limits this community's ability to fully understand land use issues in order to make good decisions.
Please consider the following questions:
• Beyond the general strategies under Goal 1 of its 2019 Strategic Plan, does KCDC have a specific plan for industrial growth? Has the community had an opportunity to be involved in setting specific goals for industrial growth in Franklin County?
The Comprehensive Plan states: Continue to promote the development and expansion of quality, environmentally sustainable and economically productive industry in existing industrial parks. What types of industry are we working to attract? What tech jobs are we working to attract? How are KCDC's efforts to attract industry going to help fulfill community goals when its strategic plan does not mention the Comprehensive Plan's Goals and Policies at all?
• In order to accommodate planned industrial needs, what type of properties will be needed, including parcel sizes, over the next 5-10 years? As with any plan, we understand this is not an exact science, but we should have targets to work toward.
How does light/small‐scale industrial fit into the plan? With appropriate buffers, can low‐impact manufacturing be located close to commercial (offices, shops, restaurants) and even residential uses?
• What analyses are conducted prior to recruiting a use that would help decision makers assess whether the future use would be a net gain or a net loss to the community in order to achieve community goals delineated in the Comprehensive Plan?
As an example, KCDC has made statements that Hayashi Telempu created 150 new jobs and $44 million in facilities. This sounds promising, but for the public to understand the total economic impact to our county of this or other industrial development, the following questions should be answered:
1. How many local laborers were employed during construction?
2. How much revenue has been brought in locally by increased property value and employment tax?
3. How many employees live in Franklin County?
4. How many acres of land does this company use?
5. Were there any incentives offered to the company to locate and what were they?
6. Are there state or local funds being used to build infrastructure or subsidize other costs?
7. What long term maintenance costs has local government inherited from this development?
8. What is the net increase in local tax revenue per acre of land? This is a key measurement that should be calculated and reported. Job numbers alone do not tell the full story.
• Large portions of our industrial parks have been filled with small commercial or professional offices — uses that are more suited for urban infill or office settings. Conceptually, if all office use in our industrial parks were relocated, what acreage would be freed for industrial development?
Envision is concerned that there are “industrial” sites being marketed as “commercial.” With few exceptions, industrial parks should not be marketed for retail, professional office or small/mid‐sized commercial.
In order to reserve industrial space for needed heavy industry, our county should have very distinct industrial areas separated from commercial and office uses.
• What industries could be suitably situated in infill areas? Envision has identified infill areas and there are likely more. Many of these sites are currently eyesores with empty storefronts and wasted space that do nothing but contribute to stormwater runoff.
What proactive efforts have the city, county, and KCDC undertaken to promote the redevelopment of underutilized parcels and shopping centers?
• Economic development will always be stunted in our community if we focus exclusively on our industrial parks. What about some of the investments that have happened downtown?
Use Goodwood as a test case. How many jobs were created by the restaurant? How much money was spent in construction to fix up the building? Were there any incentives given or costs subsidized? What is the revenue from the employment taxes and increased property value (including the apartments)? What is the net increase in investment and revenue per acre of land? How does this compare to Hayashi?
• Data being cited as fact by KCDC is not always accurate. For example, the salary paid to manufacturing workers in Franklin County, according to the Unemployment Insurance (UI) quarterly wage report, was $263 million, not the $285 million that KCDC Executive Director/CEO Terri Bradshaw submitted.
Additionally, the figure is more appropriately described as an “estimate within an acceptable standard of error” as defined by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, not as a “fact.”
Envision strongly believes that we need to become better stewards when developing land in Franklin County. To do this, we must put a measure on what we are getting for every acre of land that is developed.
In some cases the numbers will show tremendous success. In others, the numbers may reveal that the investment is truly not worth the costs — perhaps the cost of losing productive farmland, historic buildings or desirable neighborhoods.
Repeating numbers of investment dollars or jobs produced reveals only part of the picture. Decision-makers need life cycle cost analysis numbers to help guide decisions — these numbers should be required and made public for every large‐scale development proposal.
To build an economically productive community, these measurements should be part of the way KCDC, Planning Commission, the city and the county do business. In conclusion, Envision submits that our community needs to do a better job in fact-finding and analysis so we can make decisions that truly fulfill community goals.
Chris Schimmoeller is president of EnvisionFranklinCounty. She can be reached at c.schimmoeller@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Finally, common sense is spoken!
It is interesting that KC DC’s Terry Bradshaw did not mention Haysshi when question by the Fiscal Court about what development that she had brought to Frankfort. She did mention Goodwood, claiming that she had recruited them to our town. That is counter to the story that the state journal ran that said the Pulembre brothers had brought them to our town. And that they brought part time jobs with them. That’s not economic development.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.