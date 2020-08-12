Jeffrey Laird

In regards to the guest column “May I have a copy of the 'new' Constitution?” (Aug. 7-9), Laurie Chittenden does present a valid point, though perhaps in an unnecessarily callous and dismissive fashion. 

Her argument that draws equivalence between the eviction moratoriums and the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment is thin at best, as her property has not been seized. Nevertheless I take her point that she has suffered financially as a result of an executive order. 

As to this, I would simply ask her to “take a number” and join the millions of her fellow citizens that are truly suffering and sacrificing in these trying times. Mass evictions will only increase the magnitude of our national crisis. 

In reading her words one would hardly assume that they were written during desperate times, but they were, and desperate times require desperate measures. 

For example, during the Great Depression farmers overproduced, causing food prices to crash, making them unable to pay back their loans. The New Deal answer was subsidies that paid farmers not to plant, thus forcing prices back up. The consequence of this well-intended policy was the mass eviction of tenant farmers by the landholders, because farmers are unnecessary if you are not planting crops. There are photos of these dispossessed families lining the Missouri highways with nowhere to go — women and children, lost and hopeless. 

Desperate measures again faced Americans when World War II came and Executive Order 8875 instituted nationwide rationing. Things once in abundance became rare overnight. Sugar, tires, coffee and even shoes were given up to support the greater good. Although they had no choice in following a policy they never voted for, everyone pitched in and sacrificed in the hopes of better times ahead.

My point is that although the eviction moratoriums indeed present a hardship for landlords, a diaspora of the 22 million people that are expected not to be able to pay their rent by September (Washington Post) presents a crisis of far greater magnitude. 

As dire as Chittenden’s personal plight may be, she is by extension just another victim of the vacuum that has stood in the place of national leadership for years. Once again Americans are suffering a crisis, and a crisis demands a hero. Perhaps one will arise, but for now I can’t help but recall the words of John Paul Sartre, who held that everything is a choice, and that sometimes all your choices are bad. 

Advocating mass evictions of families unable to meet their obligations as a result of extraordinary forces beyond their control, points less to the astute businesswoman one may be, and more toward the kind of human being one could be.

Jeffrey Laird is a philosopher and retired cartographer. He grew up in Washington, D.C., and has lived in Frankfort since 1991. He can be emailed at jml333la@gmail.com

