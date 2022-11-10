The 1990s were an age of advice and self-help. Multiple shelves of such stores as B. Dalton and Waldenbooks (remember those places?) were dedicated to books on the topic. It was an era when people like Stephen Covey, Tony Robbins and Susan Powter became household names.

Everywhere you turned, people were offering advice. While life-coaching wasn’t a named profession yet, you could see the roots of it in books, newspapers, magazines, even on television. Those offering the advice were only outnumbered by the ones willing to lay down hard-earned money for it. It was a time of economic prosperity and everyone wanted a piece of it.

Tommy Druen

Tommy Druen

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription