For months now, Kentucky’s economy has been heating up and we have seen a slew of positive economic development and new jobs announcements.
Last week, that heat grew hotter when the state budget office reported we are ending the 2021 fiscal year in the best shape of my lifetime, with a general fund surplus of over $1.1 billion — the highest ever in the commonwealth — and a 10.9% increase in general fund receipts, to $12.8 billion.
This surplus is three times larger than we’ve ever seen. Our rainy-day fund is growing to almost $2 billion — also a record.
We’ve set other records: the largest increase in sales tax since 1990 and the largest growth in our general fund in 26 years. These are indicators that people are out and spending, that our economy is open and revenue is coming in.
Make no mistake, these results are the rewards of strong fiscal management, hard work and making tough decisions throughout the pandemic — decisions that always put the health and safety of our people first. Kentuckians came together over and over to keep each other safe.
While some other states saw repeated devastation and disruption throughout 2020, in Kentucky, we stopped three separate, dangerous surges in cases that threatened to overwhelm our hospitals and lead to many, many more deaths. We know that our actions saved thousands, likely tens of thousands, of lives. I’ve never felt more pride in our commonwealth and our people than knowing how we did this for one another.
More than 16 months of distressing COVID-19 losses and difficult sacrifices are now rapidly yielding to a new dawn of limitless possibilities in Kentucky and across the nation. The safe and effective vaccines — modern medical miracles — have broken the pandemic’s awful hold on our lives and livelihoods, and now we are seeing that protecting our people has also protected our economy.
We are poised as never before to charge ahead, and right now our economy is recovering faster than anyone could have expected.
Each week, we are announcing more jobs, with companies expanding or locating new facilities here. Before the end of the month, we will make major economic development announcements in at least three different regions of the state. Since January, companies have announced more than 50 projects totaling more than $2 billion in new investments and creating more than 4,000 full-time jobs.
Just a few recent examples include:
- Fruehauf, a semi-trailer manufacturer creating 288 jobs in Bowling Green;
- Corrugated box manufacturer Kruger Packaging announcing it is locating in Elizabethtown, where they will hire more than 150 Kentuckians;
- Copper and copper alloy producer Wieland North America locating its North American headquarters in Louisville creating 75 jobs and locating a recycling facility in Shelby County – another 75 jobs;
- Firestone Industrial Products expanding in Whitley County for another 250 jobs while positioning the company to serve the growing electric vehicle market;
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo, manufacturer of glass fiber-based materials, locating its second facility in Madisonville adding 51 jobs;
- Nucor Tubular Products building a tube mill in Gallatin County that will employ 72 people; and,
- Aluminum products producer Matalco will hire 60 people at its first Kentucky facility in Franklin.
And through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly, we created the Better Kentucky Plan. This plan allows us to invest federal relief funds in infrastructure and create 14,500 jobs that will soon employ Kentuckians who will help us build better schools, expand internet access and deliver clean drinking water and quality sewer systems across Kentucky.
Others are noticing what is happening in Kentucky and saying good things.
Fitch Ratings — one of the nation’s Big 3 credit rating agencies — upgraded its financial outlook on our state to stable, reflecting the commonwealth’s solid economic recovery and fiscal management. Moody’s Analytics recently published a positive report on Kentucky, noting an economy recovering with “gusto.”
As we sprint out of this pandemic, we are going to make sure our surging economy reaches every part of Kentucky, and most importantly that it benefits each and every one of our families.
Let’s replace this pandemic with promise and opportunity and build that better Kentucky we all want.
Buckle up Team Kentucky; we are going great places, together.
Andy Beshear is governor of Kentucky. He can be reached through Crystal Staley at Crystal.Staley@ky.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.