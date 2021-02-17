I did not expect much would result from the investigation of the Franklin County sheriff’s deputy conducted by a retired FBI agent. It was, after all, another example of law enforcement investigating their own.
I also assumed that most who have never experienced racism would be quick to defend the deputy’s actions or point out some of his past good deeds. I, however, never in my wildest dreams thought this investigation would, instead, amount to an unprofessional personal attack on our local public defenders for raising longstanding concerns about this deputy and his impact on their clients.
I write not only to support our public defenders but also to set the record straight about this investigation. The investigator Sheriff Chris Quire hired to investigate the allegations interviewed me on Jan. 18. Not only did he spin what I told him in a way that supported his theory that it was the public defenders who were the real bad actors in the investigation, but the investigator did not even interview several of the witnesses whose names and contact information I gave him.
I have been an attorney for 35 years. I also am a member of Focus on Race Relations (F.O.R.R.), currently the chair of the Community Protection and Advocacy Committee. As such, when the Louisville protests over the death of Breonna Taylor began in late May, I began to inquire of African Americans about their experiences with local law enforcement and racism.
The only name I heard over and over was the deputy who was the subject of the recent investigation. It was only after I repeatedly heard his name that I reached out to the public defenders for their experiences, and they confirmed concerns about this deputy.
With their permission, I spoke with a few of their clients, who told me of their experiences with the deputy. It was these individuals' concerns, made more pressing by the deputy’s mid-August Facebook posts questioning the existence of systemic racism, that F.O.R.R. took to the sheriff on Aug. 31.
It was, therefore, inaccurate for the investigator to have suggested in his report that my most significant source of “derogatory information” was from the Public Defender’s Office.
I gave him the names of two private attorneys who represented clients who also had concerning encounters with the deputy, but the investigator never interviewed either, even though, presumably, an investigator would want to speak with such witnesses before casting aspersions on the integrity of the public defenders.
I also provided the investigator with names and contact information for five African Americans who were willing to speak to him about their experiences. He contacted only two of those five and then insinuated in his report that their experiences were of minimal consequence.
I, however, can assure you that I, a white woman, would never have been stopped by law enforcement and grilled about the reason I was in South Frankfort, where I have lived for years. Nor would I have been stopped by law enforcement simply because I was driving a late-model luxury vehicle and then made to exit my vehicle while a search was undertaken.
With not much effort, I spoke with or knew of at least a dozen citizens, mostly African American, who shared with me their experiences with the deputy. Many, however, declined to speak on the record about their experiences. Some explained that they knew nothing would come of this investigation and that they would then have targets on their backs. As such, for the investigator to not have spoken to all the Black citizens who were willing to share their experiences tells me all I need to know.
In the spirit of transparency and in defense of our local public defenders, my first five years as an attorney were spent as a public defender in Indianapolis and Phoenix. I remain a public defender at heart as I have continued to represent clients who cannot afford to hire attorneys in both criminal and civil legal matters. I am either appointed by the courts or do not charge for my legal representation.
It, therefore, pains me to see public defenders described merely as young attorneys just looking to make names for themselves, and driven by personal motives. It also shows the investigator’s failure to understand what being a public defender is all about.
They not only defend their clients but also the Constitution, ensuring that before their clients are deprived of their liberty and, in some instances, their lives, the government shows that its case is both legally and factually sound.
I know from my experience working with these particular public defenders that they utilize a client-centered and community-oriented practice in their efforts to secure the best possible outcomes for their clients, including addressing conditions that led to their involvement in the criminal justice system, and improving the overall trajectory of their lives.
As such, public defenders are on the front lines of society’s most pressing civil rights struggles, including racial profiling by law enforcement officers. These five public defenders, when they spoke out, were simply telling their clients’ truths. It is not their fault that the investigator did not undertake a complete and thorough investigation, including interviewing their clients about their experiences.
There is a reason many cities, including Louisville, have created citizens review boards. Law enforcement investigating their own does not result in a fair and independent investigation.
Margaret O’Donnell, of Frankfort, is a practicing attorney. She can be emailed at mod@dcr.net
With Margaret O’Donnells expertise on this matter - the truth comes out. She’s right.
