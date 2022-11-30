Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked for County Attorney Rick Sparks to form a professional legal opinion on whether or not bourbon did or did not constitute an agricultural product. In response, Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said, "I would request that before you ask the county attorney to prepare this research, to allow the public hearing to continue on and let them make a final recommendation. Then I would suggest that you make that request of the county attorney."

It seems to me planning and zoning commissioners need a professional legal opinion on whether or not bourbon is an agricultural product before they make their final recommendation on the Buffalo Trace amendment. Why would you do otherwise? The amendment is based on Buffalo Trace's assertion that bourbon is an agricultural product and bourbon warehouses, like barns, store agricultural products. Barns can be built on agricultural land; therefore whiskey warehouses should be permitted in agricultural zones. That argument hinges on whether bourbon is or is not an agricultural product.

Margaret Groves

Margaret Groves

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription