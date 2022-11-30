Magistrate Scotty Tracy asked for County Attorney Rick Sparks to form a professional legal opinion on whether or not bourbon did or did not constitute an agricultural product. In response, Planning and Zoning Director Robert Hewitt said, "I would request that before you ask the county attorney to prepare this research, to allow the public hearing to continue on and let them make a final recommendation. Then I would suggest that you make that request of the county attorney."
It seems to me planning and zoning commissioners need a professional legal opinion on whether or not bourbon is an agricultural product before they make their final recommendation on the Buffalo Trace amendment. Why would you do otherwise? The amendment is based on Buffalo Trace's assertion that bourbon is an agricultural product and bourbon warehouses, like barns, store agricultural products. Barns can be built on agricultural land; therefore whiskey warehouses should be permitted in agricultural zones. That argument hinges on whether bourbon is or is not an agricultural product.
Is Hewitt's request another attempt at keeping planning and zoning commissioners ignorant of facts they need to consider when they rule on the amendment? One has to wonder. I mean so far planning and zoning staff have neglected to tell the commissioners that the 2021 International Building and Fire Codes list whiskey barrel storage in the "highly" hazardous category. I'm not sure what category barn storage is listed. Maybe planning and zoning staff can get that information for the commissioners.
Incidentally planning and zoning staff have yet to point out to the commissioners that while the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) lists bourbon as an agricultural product in their promotional material for their "Kentucky Proud" initiative (which is Buffalo Trace's only proof bourbon is an agricultural product) the "definitions established in the KRS statutes in this situation do not apply to a local zoning issue nor supersede definitions that might be established in a community's Comprehensive Plan," said KDA's lawyer.
Citizens on their own shouldn't have to ask the KDA for a letter to clarify that distinction for planning and zoning commissioners, especially after the issue was brought up in a public hearing. Is this incompetence or malfeasance on the part of planning and zoning staff? Has the planning and zoning staff forgotten who they work for?
Finally, the part of the Buffalo Trace amendment that is most problematic and continually overlooked is the part which exempts Buffalo Trace from the City/County Comprehensive Plan building guidelines and allows them and any other distiller to build bourbon warehouses on any 100-acre rural residential or agricultural land they can buy in Franklin County without any chance for people to object in a public hearing or for planning and zoning to require their own conditions beyond federal or state building and fire regulations (i.e. require thermo oxidizers in each warehouse to mitigate the spread of whiskey fungus).
If their amendment is passed, Buffalo Trace only has to do the minimum requirements outlined in federal and state building and fire codes. Judging by Buffalo Trace's behavior they wont take any responsibility or protective measures beyond the minimal state and federal building code requirements unless it benefits them. My guess is Buffalo Trace figures it's cheaper to build with MINIMUM code requirements and then pay fines when warehouse collapse or fires cause an environmental catastrophe, forget the cost and risk to its neighbors or the environment. The Buffalo Trace amendment is based solely on their dollar savings not community safety and welfare.
Margaret Groves is a retired teacher who has lived in the county for 40 years, a stone's throw from Buffalo Trace's new bourbon warehouses. She can be emailed atmtfgroves@gmail.com
