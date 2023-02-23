The hysterical reaction to Max Wise’s SB 150 highlights exactly why legal protections for pronoun dissent in the classroom are necessary. Opponents of the bill have made clear what should happen to you if you don’t fall in line with their gender ideology. Kentuckians should lose their job, become a social pariah, be unemployable and unable to feed their family, unless they submit. 

This is especially concerning when some of the loudest detractors of the bill haven’t yet read it. It’s easy to find left-leaning teachers characterizing SB 150 as “don’t say gay” or claiming that chosen pronouns will be “practically illegal,” while also demanding we trust them with our children and give them a raise. SB 150 merely allowing other teachers a choice to affirm their own beliefs is met with dubious threats of suicide, a tactic we recognize as abuse in any other context, but one given a pass here when the abuser claims an identity, or to speak for an identity, of inherent moral worth in the popular culture.

William Simpson

