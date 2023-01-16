As a small business owner, I battle against rising costs, hiring shortages, and supply chain issues to keep my establishment going. I never thought I would also have to defend my business against the big-time gaming giant, Churchill Downs. 

Instead of focusing their efforts on preserving the historic sport of horse racing, they are putting all of their energy into running gambling operations full of HHR machines. And now they are waging an outright war on small businesses by spreading misinformation in an effort to cut out any perceived competition.

Wes Jackson

