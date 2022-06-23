This is in regards to the three Kentucky Republican senators who wrote “Guest columnists: Ky. school safety model a blueprint for nation,” June 13 in The State Journal.

First, I'm curious how much these Republican legislators get from the National Rifle Association (NRA)? Our own U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has had his hand out during his political career for the tune of $1.3 million from this gun club that promotes the use of military assault weapons by civilians — the kind of guns that kill our children in schools. Even Sen. Rand “Tea Party” Paul had his hand out for $104,000. Also, Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, although not from Kentucky, has received during his “career” $13.6 million from this right-wing radical gun club of gun manufacturers and purchasers. Talk about moral acrobatics!?

Richard Jones

Well … to get to my main point about this article. These three Kentucky Republican legislators speak of a school bill in the year 2013 pertaining to violent gun attacks on our innocent children and "emergency response procedures." What about PREVENTION PROCEDURES? Did that ever cross their minds?

"Emergency response procedures" are a joke when an AR-15 is in the hands of a civilian assassin firing at innocent children. Responding is reacting, after the fact.

PREVENTING mass killings of innocents is not a joke — it’s possible. These legislators think illogically, kinda like thinking of stopping people from smoking cigarettes, instead of stopping the smoking of cigarettes they just put out more ashtrays?

These legislators claiming to allocate millions or even billions of dollars for "mental health" plus more cops with more guns! We've got these politicians "legislating" mental health. That would be funny if our children weren't being killed.

They can legislate laws to get military assault weapons out of circulation, can't they? Yes, they can.

Richard Jones is a fifth generation farmer in Franklin County. With his two sons, he operates the family business — Happy Jack Pumpkin and Produce Farm. He can be emailed at rwjhappy@gmail.com

