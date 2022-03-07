As the co-founder of Evolve KY, Kentucky’s nonprofit electric vehicle group, I write today to shine a light on some legislation that is currently (pardon the pun) proposed.
HB 568 essentially aims to add a road use fee for electric vehicles that would be paid with registration annually and also a substantial tax on electric vehicle charging stations (which would also be passed along to electric vehicle drivers).
First, the aim of this bill is obviously to increase revenue. While that is an understandable goal, with less than 3,700 all electric vehicles on Kentucky roads, the amount of revenue that would generate would be minuscule. As a nonprofit organization, our mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs as a cleaner form of personal transportation (compared to gas and diesel vehicles). Having more roadblocks to adoption at this extremely early stage is not a good thing. And, how does that look to companies that are investing HEAVILY in electric vehicles right now in Kentucky, such as Ford with its new battery plant in Hardin County, Hitachi in Berea, Rivian in Louisville, and Toyota in Georgetown. Encouraging EV adoption would only be a good thing, and indeed will lead to healthier modes of transportation, thereby cleaning the air and reducing overall medical costs.
And, health is a big reason many switch to EVs. In fact, Evolve KY has two members who have had double lung transplants. Going to the gas station physically makes them ill. As a group, we actually donated an EV and home charging station to help one of those members. And, the additional cost of registration may seem slight, but add that to their mountain of medical bills and it is obvious that isn’t right.
There is a common misperception that all EVs are expensive Teslas. I, for one, have two modest EVs in my household: a 2011 Nissan LEAF and a 2012 Chevy Volt. Many of our members are making the switch to electric and have limited means. Should they be penalized for wanting to drive cleaner? Additionally, we want to encourage EV adoption in underserved areas (we have chargers in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood and our most recent installation of chargers is at the Harlan Center in Harlan, Kentucky). We don’t want to see underserved communities be left behind as the switch to EVs happens.
For the past several years, there has been a push to introduce and pass an EV registration fee. To date, nobody has reached out to anyone at Evolve KY to get their input. Wouldn’t it be smart to include EV drivers in the crafting a bill like this? This bill has pure, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) paying the same as plug in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) even though PHEVs also use gas and those owners are paying the fees at the gas pump. It also has hybrid vehicles without a plug paying an annual registration fee and those only use gas and don’t plug in at all.
Currently there are more than 3.5 million automobiles registered in Kentucky. So, how much revenue is to be gained from taxing under 3,700 people who are trying to make the state a healthier place to live? EV drivers are not opposed to paying our "fair share" of road maintenance costs. But with so few EVs on the road now, perhaps this could be postponed in an effort to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles in our state. This early in the game, taxes that stifle the growth of industries that the state is actively courting can easily be seen as counter-productive.
Also, the proposed EV charger fee language seems very ambiguous. One of Evolve KY’s most popular programs is our Adopt a Charger program where we provide fee-free community charging. To date, we’ve installed over 90 Level 2 chargers at over 40 locations throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Places like Jefferson Memorial Forest, Bernheim Forest, Heine Bros. Coffee, YMCA at Norton Commons, the Farmers Market in Bardstown and Norton Healthcare. It is seen as an amenity (similar to WIFI). People can enjoy nature or spend time (and money) in a town, while adding a few miles to their cars. Would the proposed tax mean that all of our chargers would need to be ripped out and replaces with pay-per-use chargers and electric meters? Or, is this proposed tax (which is quite substantial by the way) just for existing networked commercial pay-to-use EV chargers?
Finally, Kentucky is a coal state and most EVs use at least a percentage of coal for fuel. It is a domestic fuel and even purely powered by coal, studies have shown that cradle to grave EVs are 50% cleaner than gas or diesel vehicles. And, EVs are the only vehicles that can get “cleaner” over time — as the grid gets cleaner, the cars get cleaner.
I always say we have an eclectic electric group. We have members who get into EVs for a number of reasons and we have members on all the different sides of the political spectrum. We all get along (a rarity these days), and we all share the common goal of promoting EVs for the common good. We hold on to hope that our elected leaders won’t punish EV owners, but work with them to come up with a fair and just way to reach common goals when the time is right.
Stuart Ungar is co-founder of Evolve KY, Kentucky’s non-profit electric vehicle group. He can be emailed at stuartungar@me.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.