While members of legislative leadership tempered expectations heading into the 2023 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly delivered in a big way for the business community, continuing efforts to make Kentucky more competitive and address workforce challenges. Further reducing Kentucky’s personal income tax rate, expanding our commitment to workforce investment, and utilizing a key tax deduction for small businesses marked a few of the many wins for the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

Ashli Watts

In dramatic fashion, lawmakers also gave final passage to two key bills supported by Kentucky’s signature bourbon and equine industries, phasing out an unfair tax on aging bourbon barrels, and legalizing sports betting in the Commonwealth both online and in-person at Kentucky racetracks. This furthered the legislature’s commitment to protecting our signature industries after a bill banning “gray machines” was passed earlier in the session. 

