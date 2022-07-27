We squeezed a lot of activity into a short amount of time. In a week, I have eight meetings to report on, and I am in only approximately 25% of the meetings happening. Our usual summer schedule is monthly meetings for each committee from June-November.

The good news first, from the IT/Small Business committee: While we recently authorized hundreds of millions of dollars to broadband project grants all over the state, we now are expecting possibly another 700 million from the federal infrastructure bill. Together, it appears we should have a lot of broadband coming into this state soon. An interesting point brought up in the meeting was that more people with reliable internet access may end up increasing our remote working population. This could relieve needs for childcare, which is an industry struggling to both make ends meet and meet demand. In the Local Government Committee, we heard a similar update on our water and wastewater system upgrade funds, which also doubled this year.

Adrienne Southworth

