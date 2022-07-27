We squeezed a lot of activity into a short amount of time. In a week, I have eight meetings to report on, and I am in only approximately 25% of the meetings happening. Our usual summer schedule is monthly meetings for each committee from June-November.
The good news first, from the IT/Small Business committee: While we recently authorized hundreds of millions of dollars to broadband project grants all over the state, we now are expecting possibly another 700 million from the federal infrastructure bill. Together, it appears we should have a lot of broadband coming into this state soon. An interesting point brought up in the meeting was that more people with reliable internet access may end up increasing our remote working population. This could relieve needs for childcare, which is an industry struggling to both make ends meet and meet demand. In the Local Government Committee, we heard a similar update on our water and wastewater system upgrade funds, which also doubled this year.
The State Government Committee gets the award for most fireworks of all this week. We had an elections update, which was styled more like a political talking points campaign than an in-depth systems analysis. Heads of election machine companies flew in to speak and bring their new systems for demo. We were told to trust only government officials and no independent resources, which went over like a lead balloon. Still, the most interesting thing I found was that the risk-limiting audits will be starting this fall, but only in six counties pre-selected and not randomly drawn. This amounts to leaving 114 of our counties wide open invitations to unchecked fraud.
Over a year ago, we passed a bill to start these random checks, and I have been vocal ever since I found out they have not started nor planned to start until recently. Our committee learned we now have a consultant setting up this system. I will report more when I find out how much that costs. It is unreal how much money we waste on consultants statewide compared to the value we receive.
Another interesting meeting was the Central Kentucky Caucus, where we heard a report from our energy cooperatives on how they would meet rising demands for energy while focusing on their balanced values of reliability, sustainability, and affordability. I appreciated that three-pronged combined focus, because problems seem to come when one gets out of balance (e.g. Texas grid down during cold weather because of unreliable new sources with no backup plan).
In the Government Contracts Committee, we review contracts from all different agencies. This month was the change of the fiscal year, which included many routine and perennial items. However, many also stuck out. The biggest one was the capstone on a multi-month series of contracts developing the equity playbook for our schools. This scheme has been funneling thousands of dollars to create top administrative positions and now millions of dollars to an outfit from Austin, Texas, to generate a top-down program to somehow instigate equity in approaches to education.
We found out months ago that these positions are funded with federal dollars that expire in two years, so nobody has a plan for paying these numerous new employees after that. Even better, none of this actually touches the students individually. Like everything else, these large-corporation “solutions” will bog our education system down with more boilerplate ideas. What I have found is what I call “the meetings in Frankfort.” They sound great on paper, but delivery in real life is never the same or even close.
Alternatively, in the Education meeting, we heard an update on our school safety officers and policy development. One of the topics was developing resiliency on an individual person level, which requires direct adult-to-student contact. Anything we implement must have this as the foundation, because there is no way to help those going through the cracks unless we do the heavy lifting to catch them on an as-needed basis.
I am the Senate chair of a little-known committee, the Capital Planning Advisory Board. We have members from all three branches plus the public at large. Since this year is a non-budget preparation year, we will be reviewing some key concerns and findings to consider for incorporation into our planning advice for next year. I have requested information on backlogged projects and plan to focus on prioritizing reduction of debt in our next series of recommendations.
Adrienne Southworth, R-Lawrenceburg, is 7th District senator representing Franklin, Anderson, Gallatin, Owen and Woodford counties. She can be reached at Adrienne.Southworth@lrc.ky.gov or via text at 502-600-1547.
