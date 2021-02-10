Dear Kentucky legislature,
Thank you for not prioritizing my health and the health of other Kentucky citizens over the very bad stigma of having people wear masks to enter a business. It is nice that you have taken a stance to support these businesses.
It is clear that very few businesses would actually care about COVID. Why would they care if their customers became infected with COVID and then infect other customers? Why would they care if their staff becomes infected with COVID?
Everybody knows the front line staff of most business are not important to how customers are served. Everybody knows that it is not important if a COVID-infected staff member infects their customers. No matter how many people get COVID, it will have no impact on how many customers any business can serve and how much profit the owner will pocket.
Nobody really cares many frontline workers are very low paid and may not have health insurance. In addition you are supporting the health care and funeral industries by making sure they have plenty of new “customers” even if they cannot pay for these services.
This next step is very important. If this all makes sense to you, then please go to your kitchen. Now pay close attention.
Find your pantry or kitchen cabinet where you store your aluminum foil. Get the roll of foil and tear off about 2 feet. Wrap that piece of foil around your head and fashion the top into a pointy helmet.
You will need this to keep more crazy ideas out of your brain. You are obviously traveling to places where you are bombarded with crazy conspiracy theories and your brain must be damaged. It is clear you have some serious cognitive impairments.
Maybe you contracted cognitive dissonance. Possibly you have a case of motivated reasoning. But it is likely you might have succumbed to the Dunning-Kruger effect. A recent past president had this one and it is possibly incurable. Sorry, space here does not let me give you the details of these, but Wikipedia can help.
There is no conclusive scientific proof that wearing your new helmet will help you avoid new cognitive impairments. But for sure the rest of us will be able to identify you when we meet you on the street and we will know why you are not wearing a mask.
Mark Strickland, of Frankfort, is a retired software developer, amateur photographer and technology tinker. He has called Frankfort home for over 10 years. He can be reached at MarkStricklandMail@gmail.com.
Can we get those hats pre fab and pass them out ? That way we can identify those people quicker!!
