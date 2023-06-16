There is a saying about “giving someone their flowers while they can still smell them.” This sentiment is encouragement to not wait until someone has passed before telling them how much they mean to you. It is exactly what I plan to do with my father who continues to play an essential role in my life. 

I’m fortunate to have boundless positive memories where my dad was front and center. Little nuances of his have been scattershot into my personality and behaviors through the years. I am the apple who fell but a mere foot or two away from his deeply rooted tree. 

Jim Jackson

