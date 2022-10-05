The late winter of 1985 had a pretty lasting impression on me. It may have been 37 years since I was in first grade, but I can tell you so many highlights of trips to Bowling Green and then Lexington within a couple of weeks. That was the year Metcalfe County High School, my alma mater, went to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen, boys’ basketball tournament.

Among my memories was a sign in Edmonton that said something along the lines of “Last one leaving, turn out the lights.” It may have been humorous, but it wasn’t far from accurate. It not only was the biggest week in the school’s history, which only had slightly over 300 students, but also the biggest week in Metcalfe County’s history, which at the time was approximately 9,000 people. Not only did school shut down, but so did all the local government offices and most of the businesses. It seemed like the whole county went to Lexington.

Tommy Druen

