Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part column regarding Kentucky State University.
I admit it has been frustrating watching Kentucky State University change administrations once again. Since I came to Frankfort in 1981, I have seen nine changes in administrations, including the most current one. This is not good for the health and well-being of the institution, nor a community that is struggling to accept the university as one of its own. Yet I feel obligated to say, “let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater.”
Over 40 years, I have initiated several efforts to bring the Frankfort/Franklin County community and KSU closer. Frankfort is a town with a university, but it has never been a “university town.” I know firsthand that it takes time, effort and perseverance to truly feel accepted as a contributing member of the community. I came from Chicago and it took me 30 years before I felt accepted and respected.
As a Frankfort Kiwanis Club member, I started a program that I called “Leadership Luncheon,” where more than 300 people representing the city, county and KSU gathered on campus to break bread together. For some individuals, this was their first time being on the KSU campus. These luncheons were popular and seemed to strengthen the relationship between the university and the community.
However, with each new president, KSU had a brand-new cadre of administrators. With each change, the process of moving KSU and the Frankfort community closer together had to begin from nothing all over again. Some programs were put on a back burner, dropped or just faded away. It is frustrating when it happens once, but when it happens multiple times, that is when people throw their hands up and say “enough.” It took me over six months before I got an audience with this past administration. Yet, I am not ready to throw the baby out with the bath water.
The last “Leadership Luncheon” was held when President M. Christopher Brown II first arrived. Once again, we were looking at a new beginning. As I made my closing remarks at the podium, I had a round rubber ball that I was bouncing in my right hand. I turned to Brown, who was sitting on stage no more than five feet from the podium, I said, “Mr. President the ball is now in your hands” and I tossed him the ball. Much to my surprise and that of the entire audience, Brown dropped the ball. Was that an omen? You tell me.
Who is at fault for KSU’s failed success? There are several culprits at which we can point the finger of blame. The most obvious is the president and his administration. Too many KSU presidents have been forced to resign under suspicious circumstances and too many administrators brought to the campus by these presidents have become “yes men and women” and blindly followed.
Part of the blame goes to the board of regents. I cannot speak about the current Board and its makeup, but past boards have not done due diligence in providing KSU with a president capable of moving the university forward.
There should never be an incident where the board of regents doesn’t receive all the financial information and/or were not aware of spending by the president or other administrators. KSU needs a hands-on board that is willing to put in the time and the effort to keep the school on the straight and narrow. That the university is $15 million-plus in debt and must now borrow money to pay its debts and remain afloat is an outrage. The Board of Regents cannot absolve themselves by saying they just did not know. It happened on their watch.
There is one more entity at which the finger of blame can be pointed — the Frankfort/Franklin County community. Instead of wrapping its arms around KSU, our community treats the university like an unwanted stepchild with the COVID-19 virus. We do not pay attention to what is going on up on the hill. We don’t support their programs or activities. We are reluctant to provide financial assistance for many of their events.
There are over 1,800 KSU graduates in our community. These alumni received a great education and a degree from KSU, yet few provide any financial assistance to the university. What happened on the KSU campus, happened during our watch. If the community does not involve itself more with KSU, we will all feel the pain when it is gone.
Ed Powe of Frankfort helped found Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort (FORR). He can be emailed atedpowe@hotmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.