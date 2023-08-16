A $1.4 billion infrastructure request to be paid for by Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities ratepayers is currently being considered in Frankfort. LG&E and KU have proposed the construction of two new natural gas power plants in West Louisville and Mercer County. Forty years from now, which is the lifespan of the proposed plants, our nation's renewable generation is expected to have more than doubled. Yet LGE-KU customers will be locked into paying off the gas-fired power plants when cheaper and cleaner sources of energy are widely available, and possibly be saddled with the costs of decommissioning the plants and for replacement power, if they have to close prematurely. Either way, we lose.

Carrie Ray

The proposal surprised our group of organizations who keep a careful eye on the state’s utilities to advocate on behalf of everyday Kentuckians that have to pay utility bills. The state requires utilities to submit a 15-year projected resource plan to the Kentucky Public Service Commission every three years. In their 2021 plan, LGE-KU made no mention of planning to build two completely new plants that rely on natural gas — a choice that, pricewise, is one of the most volatile fuel options available today. LGE-KU even noted in their 2021 plan that new gas plants could not be justified without carbon capture and storage due to their CO2 emissions. The pending proposal also disregards the Public Service Commission’s 2021 conclusion that the resource plan did not adequately consider several cost-saving measures, including the use of energy efficiency programs, rooftop solar, and out-of-state wind power. In this proposal, LGE-KU also did not thoroughly analyze the possibility of joining a regional transmission organization, accessing regional capacity in order to avoid having to make major investments to be paid by ratepayers. The lack of consideration for all reasonable alternatives before making huge capital commitments during an uncertain time shows that the utility has not carefully thought through this proposal for major infrastructure paid for by hard-working Kentuckians.

