Recently, the Sierra Club has been spreading a blatantly false narrative that the rolling blackouts experienced during Winter Storm Elliott in Kentucky on Dec. 23, 2022, were the result of the failure of coal-fired generating units to meet demand. Nothing could be further from the truth.

In reality, it was the region's remaining coal-fired power generation fleet that ramped up to meet the demand during the deep freeze that engulfed the region in December.

Tucker Davis

