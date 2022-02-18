I am a sophomore at Franklin County High School, and I am involved in multiple activities, including co-president of my sophomore class, co-editor of Key Club, Student Council member, swim team, cross country team, National Beta Club, HOSA and Pep Club. Of that long list, the activity I love most is swimming.
We are told that “life is not fair,” and I have learned this by being a swimmer in Frankfort. I have never seen a sport more mistreated in this city. Ever since my brothers and I began swimming, there has always been an issue with having a place to swim. For years we swam at Kentucky State University, but almost every single year there was something wrong with the pool, from holes in the plastic that we pushed off on, which a few swimmers cut their feet on, to the pool being so cold that we could not even get in.
My family and I hoped someone in Frankfort would see the need for an indoor pool facility and decide to build one. Over the years, many people have tried to create plans or inform our elected leaders of the need for a facility. It has been turned down each and every time. I can remember “Swim Play Frankfort,” which would have housed an indoor facility. My family and I, as well as other swimmers and their families, were ecstatic over the idea of finally getting a stable place to swim. But, just as they always have, the elected leaders of Frankfort crushed our hopes by saying no.
This year, the FCHS and WHHS swim teams started off strong. We were practicing five days a week at KSU and it was looking to be a good year. One day, near the end of the workout, our coach came and said the pool would be closed indefinitely while they checked on something with the water heater. Something like this seems to happen every year so I was not shocked, though I thought they would fix whatever was wrong and we would be back soon.
That was not the case. It would require a lot of money and KSU informed us they would not fix it. My teammates and I were devastated. We were left with practices only on Saturday and Sunday in Shelbyville and four days a week in Versailles for the final two weeks of winter practice.
Why is it this way? KSU is the only indoor pool in Frankfort and it is not functional. All of the surrounding county pools are already booked solid for other swim teams. When a survey was sent out last year asking what we would like to see in Lakeview Park, I hung on to the tiniest piece of hope that our elected leaders would see how much an indoor pool was needed and build one. Obviously the need was seen, as it was the number one thing people asked for on the survey, but our elected leaders turned it down for reasons I cannot understand.
Their reasoning was that it wouldn’t bring in enough money. I don’t understand the thinking behind this with how many competitive and recreational swimmers Frankfort has. It is even harder for me to believe that our elected leaders would be concerned about that when Frankfort is currently losing money on the Juniper Hills Golf Course across town. We are losing even more money by not building an indoor pool because swimmers are taking their money out of town to pay to swim.
I remember the night my mom sent me the news article discussing what would be included in Lakeview Park. My heart sank in my chest: there was no indoor pool included in the master plan. I am not being dramatic when I say that reading that article made me lose hope for the future of Frankfort. It seems that our elected leaders only care about what will benefit them personally and not what will benefit the entire community.
The elected leaders of Frankfort couldn’t care less about swimming or what the community has asked for. I am saddened by what Frankfort has become. I know that an indoor pool at Lakeview Park has already been pushed aside, but I urge our elected leaders to reconsider. There are so many benefits to an indoor pool. The swimmers of Frankfort have sat back and waited for years for someone to finally approve an indoor pool.
Even if an indoor pool is put into the Lakeview Park master plan now, I will probably have graduated by the time it is ready. Even though I’m deeply saddened that I will never get a fair chance to do my best in competitive swimming, I know that fighting for this could give future swimmers the chance to have a place to swim. It will also be helping all of those who need the health benefits of a pool. I'm speaking for the current and future swimmers of Frankfort when I say Kentucky's Capital City desperately NEEDS an indoor pool. I am asking that our elected leaders step up and be that change for Frankfort. Frankfort deserves better! The swimmers and citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County deserve better!
Olivia Adkins is a sophomore at FCHS and has been on the swim team since seventh grade. She has been swimming since age 4 with her two older brothers.
