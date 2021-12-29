The City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites strives to enrich and enhance the lives of citizens and guests in the City of Frankfort by providing comprehensive and diverse recreational opportunities for people of all ages, with the ultimate goal of positively affecting the overall quality of life in the community.
The department takes this responsibility seriously, working tirelessly on activities and programs for all ages. Trails for walking, hiking and biking, outdoor activities from pickleball, tennis, disc golf, aquatic center and an 18-hole golf course to historic attractions such as Fort Hill and the Capital City Museum. Nature preserves, environmental programs, urban forestry for all city right of ways and parks; athletic fields for all ages to play baseball and softball; parks for dogs and pavilions all over town for family reunions, birthday parties and cookouts. We are in the business to improve quality of life and help make space for memories to be made. This comes at a major cost.
To maintain our local park system it costs an estimated $2.5 million yearly.
That amount is just to maintain, not improvements or additions, just upkeep. When it's time for improvements the department has to conserve and save from other areas. Staff also works closely with the city’s grant writer for every opportunity to receive extra funds.
Still struggling with the need for improvements and the desire for development in our community, the parks department has created a foundation to promote and receive monetary donations that are tax-deductible and benefit both the donor(s) and the park system. This foundation is a safe and secure way to donate funds directly benefiting Frankfort parks.
Our mission is to benefit and improve youth and adult recreation opportunities, activities, programs, facilities and overall quality of life in the City of Frankfort. Contributions will go towards projects such as youth athletics scholarships for underprivileged children and families, sports equipment, supplies and materials for youth, parks facility upgrades in park areas serving Frankfort neighborhoods such as playground upgrades, walking and hiking trails, playing fields and courts such as baseball, basketball, softball, tennis and many other facilities, programs and opportunities!
Anyone who would like to contribute to a particular project or towards overall improvements of the parks can do so at any time now. Contributions can be made on the website at https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/frankfort-parks-recreation-and-historic-sites or mailed to 499 East High St., Suite 112, Lexington, KY 40507. Any contribution towards the improvement of our community is greatly appreciated.
Although many do not look at parks systems as a necessity, they are! Parks provide intrinsic environmental, aesthetic and recreation benefits to our cities. They are a source of positive economic benefit; enhancing property value and attracting home buyers to our community. Not to mention the significant improvement on physical and mental health for citizens of all ages. Imagine a community without parks, playgrounds and open space to play. Help us keep our amazing park system growing!
For more information on how you can help or if you have questions please contact the parks department at 502-875-8575. Any of our staff would be happy to help you get involved in the community!
Alex Cunningham, of Frankfort, works as Special Projects I Urban Forestry at Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites. She can be emailed at acunningham@frankfort.ky.gov
