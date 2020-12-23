While small businesses in Kentucky are struggling for survival under the governor’s lock down orders and many service industry workers are out of a job, some state lawmakers are putting together a stimulus package for... the state's wealthiest industry.
At a recent committee meeting in Frankfort, legislators heard from representatives of the horse industry and the state's Chamber of Commerce about so-called "historic racing" — the slots-type games that the horse industry has been operating illegally since 2011.
The games were effectively declared illegal in a unanimous 7-0 Kentucky Supreme Court decision this past September, putting an end to a 10-year court case by finding that the "historic racing," which claims to constitute parimutuel horse racing, is in fact, not parimutuel at all.
Now, the industry, after benefiting from hundreds of millions of dollars in what we now know was unlawful wagering, has come to lawmakers with dire warnings of their impending demise if lawmakers do not pass a bill legalizing this non-parimutuel historic racing.
In other words, they want a bailout.
They argue that 100,000 people work in the horse racing industry and that it would be endangered if historic racing is not allowed to continue. This in an old and discredited canard used by the Kentucky Equine Education Project since as far back as 2008. In 2012, an economic analysis by the University of Kentucky found there were only 32,000 jobs in the industry.
As beloved as the horse industry is as a symbol of the state, its economic structure comes as close as anything in modern America to a caste system. It has a few wealthy people at the top and a huge bunch of low wage workers at the bottom. This is not illegal or even necessarily unethical. But it's a bad look for an industry seeking a handout.
And what does the state get out of it? Over the last 10 years, out of some $800,000,000 in direct revenue for the racetracks from historic horse racing, the state has received only $58 million, just slightly over $5.8 million a year on a total handle of over $9.5 billion. Compared to revenue of other states, it could be the biggest rip-off ever perpetrated on a state.
The industry, which is essentially a playground for the wealthy, also benefits from a passel of tax breaks. It doesn't need a welfare program too.
Martin Cothran is Senior Policy Analyst of The Family Foundation in Lexington. He can be emailed at martin@kentuckyfamily.org
Spoiled rich people cry babies! There prize race horse was worth $8 million - now just $ 4 million? How can they survive!? Crooked politicians come out of the woodworks with big$ waving and slipping into their pockets!
