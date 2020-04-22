See if this makes sense to you.
Some diseases are easier to control than others. For instance, Ebola kills so quickly and so thoroughly that it doesn’t tend to spread large distances, though air travel can carry it farther away. But because it is so quick, it is easier to track. Also, Ebola is harder to contract, requiring contact with bodily fluids like blood, sweat and urine.
SARS and MERS coronaviruses are similar to COVID-19, but again they are harder to contract from casual contact. Most cases were transmitted to family members and health care workers. Also, SARS and MERS are not contagious until the person shows symptoms. So again it is easier to identify people they came in contact with.
COVID-19 is more insidious. It can be transmitted more easily through airborne particulate from coughing, sneezing and breathing. Furthermore, a person is contagious for around five days (on average) before starting to show symptoms. How does one control a disease like that? Through rigorous testing and social distancing.
The other concern with any disease is mortality rate. Ebola killed about 50% of the people who contracted it. MERS and SARS were about 34% and 10%, respectively. But again, these diseases were easier to control from a global pandemic perspective.
Contrast this with Swine Flu (H1N1). Swine Flu is similar to COVID-19 in that it is contagious several days before symptoms appear. But Swine Flu has a low mortality rate, less than 0.1%, so is not as great of concern.
What is the mortality rate for COVID-19? I’ve heard from different sources a range from 1.4% to 4%. But I question those numbers.
If you look at the total number of cases globally as of April 20 at 11 a.m. it was 2.436 million, of which 167,000 had died. So is that a 6.8% mortality rate? I don’t think so. Of the 2.4 million cases, most of those people are still battling the disease and we don’t know if they will survive or not.
Some 804,000 cases have reached resolution; that is, they have either recovered or died. So, 167,000 deaths out of 804,000 resolved cases gives a mortality rate of 21%. That scares me, but it also seems reasonable given that it is in the same range as two other coronaviruses, SARS and MERS.
But we have better health care in the U.S., right? Out of 767,000 cases in the U.S., 112,000 had reached resolution, and 41,000 had died. To me that looks like a 36% mortality rate in the U.S., worse that the global average.
Maybe these percentages are not really that high. Maybe there are more cases of COVID-19 that have not been reported. But these are the numbers we have right now. We need more testing, including antibody testing, to get closer to the correct numbers.
Now let’s look at what stops a pandemic? If you let a disease run its course, it looks like a bell-shaped curve. It starts small because there are few contagious people, but then it accelerates. Left unchecked it only slows and recedes when in has infected 80% to 90% of the population. At that point so many people have either died or developed immunity that the disease runs out of new people to infect. This is what happened during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918.
But if modern medicine develops a vaccine before the disease gets going, then the disease runs out of potential hosts much sooner and the disease is brought under control; the bell curve is much shorter and narrower.
Another solution is to develop drugs that cure people who have the disease. This doesn’t change the bell curve of the number of cases, but it greatly flattens the curve of the number of deaths. At this time we have neither a vaccine nor effective drugs.
So what recourse do we have? The answer is social distancing (self-quarantine). Social distancing slows the spread of COVID-19. The number of new cases per day is greatly reduced, thereby giving hospitals the ability to treat patients without overloading their resources (doctors, nurses and equipment). This will reduce the total number of deaths.
Social distancing also gives researchers time to develop vaccines and effective treatment drugs. That is why we are social distancing. To reduce social distancing now, before we have a vaccine or an effective treatment, will put COVID-19 back on track to unrestricted growth, with the accompanying overloaded hospitals and high death counts.
We do not want to go there.
Richard Rosen is a Frankfort resident and philantrophist. He can be emailed at rrosen567@gmail.com.
Brilliant explanations that even the least of us should be able to understand.
STAY HOME, KEEP YOUR DISTANCE. MAINTAIN THE GREATEST LEVEL OF SELF-PROTECTION YOU CAN BECAUSE OTHERS WHO DON'T "GET IT," ARE GOING TO MESS IT ALL UP FOR THE REST OF US HUMANS!
