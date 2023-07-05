The demolition of the Capital Plaza Tower and civic center are still fresh in the minds of many Frankfort citizens.
The cold concrete construction built in the early 1970s replaced the tight knit community of “Craw” or “Bottom” as some referred to this area of town. This historic project was meant to provide a large state office building, a hotel, YMCA, shops and a civic center. Some may consider this initiative unfortunate for the displaced residents on the other side of the tracks, but most will admit that it provided some much-needed facilities in our community.
The office tower has since been replaced with another state office building. The YMCA stands empty with an expiration date of its own. The shops aren’t missed much since few businesses could last in this segregated part of downtown. The hotel is hanging on but lacks adjacent supporting businesses.
One loss of business that negatively impacted the hotel and the citizens of Frankfort and Franklin County was the demolition of the civic center. The state cited the loss of taxpayer dollars every year due to the high utility and maintenance costs with minimal revenue generated from rentals. The problem for our community is that basketball tournaments, conventions, concerts and graduations drew patrons to downtown and businesses in the area relied on that draw to survive. Many downtown businesses closed because of the civic center demolition.
Instead of the state rebuilding a more efficient civic center that administration decided to sell the Capital Plaza development property (approximately 12 acres of prime downtown land) to a private developer if the new owner would construct a 150-space covered parking garage for the hotel, in addition to a lump sum payment.
There was only one response to the state’s solicitation and that was for $1,000. That is correct, not a $1 million but 12 acres downtown for $1,000. You can’t blame the lone bidder; he is a businessman. Obviously, he is a good businessman because he convinced the City of Frankfort to construct the parking garage for him as part of a new Frankfort Transit Complex. This bidder’s company is called New Frankfort Development, LLC (NFD). The city and county are also involved in tax increment financing (TIF) which some call “corporate welfare,” to assist in the development of infrastructure of this area.
If that is what it takes to get this done, so be it.The main objective here is to redevelop this area into something we can all be proud of, and I hope that happens sooner than later.
Unfortunately, there are no plans that include a new downtown civic center to draw patrons to our beautiful river town. (I’m still hopeful Buffalo Trace can help us out with an arena.)
NFD is obligated to construct a $50 million mixed use development including apartment-style housing, retail, office and parking. Also, part of the deal is to extend Washington Street two blocks north to Mero Street. I guess they are waiting on the new parking garage to be finished before they demolish the YMCA and parking to make way for new development. There is talk of converting the automobile side of the railroad bridge into a pedestrian walkway and the city owns riverfront property in front of the hotel so I am also hopeful we can develop those areas too.
There are lots of opportunities ahead of us here in Frankfort and we are fortunate to have some forward-thinking local leaders to make positive change in our community. We just need to keep the pressure on, think outside the box, look toward the finish line and not get hung up on some of the negatives. This needs to happen while preserving our historic elements and our natural resources.
Joe Sanderson is a lifelong resident of Franklin County and former Frankfort/Franklin County Planning Commissioner. He can be emailed at joesanderson61@yahoo.com
