Our public schools are shaping the lives of our kids and the future of our commonwealth, and the teachers and school administrators in these schools step-up for Kentuckians daily.
Yet, over the last several years, the education community has shouldered the blame for many of society’s ills and have even become political punching bags. These attacks have interrupted school board meetings, fueled bad legislation and are now commonplace online.
None of this sits well with me.
I decided the solution to this negativity was to get involved and to make a difference by shining a light on the good that happens in our schools every day.
During the past month, I did something simple yet impactful: I volunteered at schools across the commonwealth. From elementary schools in our largest city to independent high schools in rural Kentucky, I showed up and asked how I could help. The teachers, principals and district leaders were surprised when I told them I wanted them to put me to work.
And they did! I rang up students in the lunch line at Ludlow Independent School’s cafeteria in Northern Kentucky. I ran a literacy station in a classroom at Dishman-McGinnis Elementary in Bowling Green, where 15 languages are spoken, and led a math learning center at Portland Elementary in Louisville. When I arrived at Somerset High School, the guidance counselor and assistant principal were serving lunch to students as they finished taking the ACT — so I put on gloves and jumped in to help.
The experience I had was as heart-warming as the stories I heard along the way.
At Ludlow, I met a lady who, after retiring from 40 years at the school, came back to work because they could not find a replacement. The staff she supports has so much respect for her life’s work, and the kids she serves are happy to see her. Ms. Phyllis is one tough cookie.
I met a kindergarten teacher in the same building who is battling cancer. She kept working because her class lost their teacher’s aide earlier in the school year. She knew her students needed stability, but it was obvious that Jen got just as much from her students as she gave.
At Cardinal Valley Elementary, I helped Carmen, the FRYSC coordinator, deliver student meals for the Backpack Program. In the process, I met Viridiana, who was once a student at the school and who chose to return so she could serve her community from the classroom. I helped the principal, Mr. Disney, do the familiar work of cleaning lunch tables in the cafeteria between classes (which I used to do every day as an assistant principal).
And that is just the tip of the iceberg — because Kentucky’s public schools are special places filled with good people who are called to do hard, meaningful work. It takes a servant’s heart to build a better tomorrow, one child at a time. Our schools need our help.
The school staff shortage began when politicians verbally attacked and publicly disrespected educators, and it has ballooned to a critical mass thanks to the pandemic, bad legislation and a budget drawn by the General Assembly, full of pay raises for even themselves … yet, excluding raises for teachers.
So my question to you is this: Will you roll up your sleeves and get to work?
I plan to continue this work, and I ask you to show up with me. Contact your local school and see how you can help. Maybe you can sign up to be a substitute teacher or bus driver. Or, commit an hour a week to volunteer in the front office, classroom, library or cafeteria. Offer to tutor or mentor a kid who could use a positive role model. The opportunities are endless, and I promise that your efforts won’t just be noticed, they’ll make a difference.
Jacqueline Coleman is lieutenant governor of Kentucky. She can be emailed through JT Henderson at JT.Henderson@ky.gov
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.